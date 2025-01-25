Veteran Esslemont boss of 30 years blames bus gates for Union Street restaurant closure

The former boss of Esslemont and MacIntosh has blamed the “infamous” city centre bus gates for the imminent closure of a Union Street restaurant in the old department store.

The Esslemont, which opened in the ground floor of the fondly-recalled premises in 2019, will shut its doors at the end of next month.

Owners McGinty’s Group said the decision was made following months of plummeting footfall numbers, which made the restaurant no longer viable.

It came just five months after its sister venue upstairs, Mac’s Pizzeria, also closed.

Norman Esslemont – whose family had run the former department store for more than 30 years before its closure in 2007 – has now put the blame for this latest blow on the controversial bus gates.

The west end businessman last week launched a cash drive to fund a legal case against Aberdeen City Council’s decision to make the traffic system permanent.

This has now been backed by scores of prominent Aberdeen traders and exasperated residents, who have so far raised more than £11,400 for the cause.

“I read with sadness about the closure of the Esslemont in Union Street,” he said.

“The owners did an outstanding job of maintaining the heritage of the once famous family-owned department store, where I spent over 30 happy years of my retail career.

“One of the main reasons for closure was the lack of footfall, and I’m sure the readers of The P&J will realise that the now infamous bus gates must have been a key factor.

“This clearly illustrates once again how difficult it is to run a business in the city centre if a professional operator like the McGinty’s Group cannot make it in a prime location.”

‘Having The Esslemont building empty is devastating for city centre’

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr echoed Mr Esslemont’s fury, saying the closure of the restaurant is yet “another hammer blow” to Union Street.

This will be yet another prominent building at the bottom of the Granite Mile, which will now be left disused.

The flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branch further up the street closed on November 13, while Marks and Spencer will shut its St Nicholas Square premises in April.

Mr Kerr says the demise of The Esslemont is just the latest proof of the “devastating” impact of the bus gates, which have left businesses “starved of footfall”.

He added: “This building is part of the historic fabric of our city centre and for it to be empty is devastating for Aberdeen’s economy, prestige and actually, self-belief.

“What is clear beyond any doubt is that businesses are being starved of the footfall needed to survive.

“The council must go back to the drawing board and reconsider these measures.”

SNP council group leader Christian Allard last week staunchly defended the measures, saying they were necessary for the multi-million-pound improvement projects under way in the centre.

