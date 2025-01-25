Veteran Esslemont boss of 30 years blames bus gates for Union Street restaurant closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Veteran Esslemont boss of 30 years blames bus gates for Union Street restaurant closure

West end shop owner Norman Esslemont says the closure of The Esslemont restaurant illustrates how difficult it is to run a business in the middle of the city centre bus gates.

By Denny Andonova
The Esslemont restaurant on Union Street.
The former boss of Esslemont and MacIntosh has blamed the “infamous” city centre bus gates for the imminent closure of a Union Street restaurant in the old department store.

The Esslemont, which opened in the ground floor of the fondly-recalled premises in 2019, will shut its doors at the end of next month.

Owners McGinty’s Group said the decision was made following months of plummeting footfall numbers, which made the restaurant no longer viable.

It came just five months after its sister venue upstairs, Mac’s Pizzeria, also closed.

Norman Esslemont – whose family had run the former department store for more than 30 years before its closure in 2007 – has now put the blame for this latest blow on the controversial bus gates.

The west end businessman last week launched a cash drive to fund a legal case against Aberdeen City Council’s decision to make the traffic system permanent.

This has now been backed by scores of prominent Aberdeen traders and exasperated residents, who have so far raised more than £11,400 for the cause.

People have been coming to Norman Esslemont left, right and centre, offering to help him in his fight against the Aberdeen bus gates. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

“I read with sadness about the closure of the Esslemont in Union Street,” he said.

“The owners did an outstanding job of maintaining the heritage of the once famous family-owned department store, where I spent over 30 happy years of my retail career.

“One of the main reasons for closure was the lack of footfall, and I’m sure the readers of The P&J will realise that the now infamous bus gates must have been a key factor.

“This clearly illustrates once again how difficult it is to run a business in the city centre if a professional operator like the McGinty’s Group cannot make it in a prime location.”

Allan Henderson, Jillian Miller and Alan Aitken of McGinty's at the venue. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘Having The Esslemont building empty is devastating for city centre’

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr echoed Mr Esslemont’s fury, saying the closure of the restaurant is yet “another hammer blow” to Union Street.

This will be yet another prominent building at the bottom of the Granite Mile, which will now be left disused.

The flagship Royal Bank of Scotland branch further up the street closed on November 13, while Marks and Spencer will shut its St Nicholas Square premises in April.

Mr Kerr says the demise of The Esslemont is just the latest proof of the “devastating” impact of the bus gates, which have left businesses “starved of footfall”.

Esslemont's is located in one of Union Street's most historic buildings. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
He added: “This building is part of the historic fabric of our city centre and for it to be empty is devastating for Aberdeen’s economy, prestige and actually, self-belief.

“What is clear beyond any doubt is that businesses are being starved of the footfall needed to survive.

“The council must go back to the drawing board and reconsider these measures.”

SNP council group leader Christian Allard last week staunchly defended the measures, saying they were necessary for the multi-million-pound improvement projects under way in the centre.

You can find more details about the crowdfunder and donate here.

