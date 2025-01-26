Police and paramedics called to A92 crash near Gourdon

Police and paramedics are currently in attendance at a crash on the A92 near Gourdon.

The incident happened on the Stonehaven to Dundee road shortly before 7pm this evening.

The number of vehicles involved and the severity of any injuries are unknown at this time.

Eyewitnesses have reported a large emergency response at the scene, north of Gourdon.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulance crews have been spotted along the east coast route between Johnshaven and Inverbervie.

The road is blocked to traffic as crews deal with the incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.