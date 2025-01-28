Highland footballer assaulted woman at racecourse and claimed it was ‘a joke’

A Highland footballer has been fined for assaulting a woman on Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse.

Stephen Rennie, a defender for Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, told his victim: “It was just a joke.”

The 27-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the woman on May 18 2023 by seizing her by the head and body.

Rennie, of Cypress Place, Inverness, was originally charged with sexual assault, but prosecutors accepted his plea to an amended charge of common assault.

Assault left victim ‘upset and shocked’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court Rennie had travelled from Inverness with friends.

“The complainer and the accused were unknown to each other,” she said.

“Alcohol was consumed throughout the day and parties began to speak to each other.

“Mr Rennie has then seized the complainer by the body and face.”

The woman was said to be “upset and shocked.”

Her friends asked Rennie what he thought he was doing.

He replied: “It was just a joke,” before walking off.

The incident was reported to police at the racecourse.

‘I very much hope that this is a one-off incident’

The court heard Rennie, a supermarket worker, offered his “unreserved apologies” to the complainer.

“He and his friends consumed quite a significant quantity of alcohol,” his lawyer said.

“His recollection of events is not particularly clear.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Rennie: “I very much hope that this is a one-off incident and we won’t see you in court again.”

She fined him £480.

Rennie signed to Grantown side Strathspey Thistle last year after spells with Inverness Athletic and Nairn County.