Highland footballer assaulted woman at racecourse and claimed it was ‘a joke’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Crime & Courts

Highland footballer assaulted woman at racecourse and claimed it was ‘a joke’

Strathspey Thistle defender Stephen Rennie pled guilty to assaulting the woman by seizing her by the head and body.

By Jamie Buchan
Stephen Rennie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Stephen Rennie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A Highland footballer has been fined for assaulting a woman on Ladies Day at Perth Racecourse.

Stephen Rennie, a defender for Highland League club Strathspey Thistle, told his victim: “It was just a joke.”

The 27-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to assaulting the woman on May 18 2023 by seizing her by the head and body.

Rennie, of Cypress Place, Inverness, was originally charged with sexual assault, but prosecutors accepted his plea to an amended charge of common assault.

Assault left victim ‘upset and shocked’

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson told the court Rennie had travelled from Inverness with friends.

“The complainer and the accused were unknown to each other,” she said.

“Alcohol was consumed throughout the day and parties began to speak to each other.

“Mr Rennie has then seized the complainer by the body and face.”

The woman was said to be “upset and shocked.”

Her friends asked Rennie what he thought he was doing.

He replied: “It was just a joke,” before walking off.

The incident was reported to police at the racecourse.

‘I very much hope that this is a one-off incident’

The court heard Rennie, a supermarket worker, offered his “unreserved apologies” to the complainer.

“He and his friends consumed quite a significant quantity of alcohol,” his lawyer said.

“His recollection of events is not particularly clear.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan told Rennie: “I very much hope that this is a one-off incident and we won’t see you in court again.”

She fined him £480.

Rennie signed to Grantown side Strathspey Thistle last year after spells with Inverness Athletic and Nairn County.