Man, 40, attacked by gang of youths in Inverurie

Four teenagers have been charged after a gang of youths attacked a 40-year-old man in Inverurie.

The youngsters, two aged just 15 and the others 16, have been reported “to the relevant authority” after the Blackhall Road attack last week.

The assault took place on Tuesday January 21. However, the condition of the man is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.

