Victor Loturi leaves Ross County to join MLS outfit CF Montreal

Canadian midfielder Loturi is returning to his homeland after two-and-a-half years in Dingwall.

By Andy Skinner
Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Victor Loturi. Image: SNS

Victor Loturi has departed Ross County to join MLS outfit CF Montreal on a permanent deal.

Loturi has signed a two-year deal with CF Montreal, with the option of a further two years, after the two clubs agreed a free transfer for the 23-year-old.

Canadian midfielder Loturi joined County from Cavalry FC in his homeland in summer 2022, signing a three-year deal in Dingwall.

Loturi was joined by his brother William Akio at Victoria Park later that summer, however the forward returned to Canada 12 months later.

Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS

Towards the end of his debut campaign under Malky Mackay, Loturi earned his first international recognition as part of Canada’s squad for the CONCACAF Nations League.

After making 33 appearances for the Staggies that season, Loturi won what remains his solitary cap to date in a Gold Cup group stage match against Cuba later that year.

Loturi continued to feature regularly last season but he has found game time harder to come by in the Premiership this term.

Victor Loturi who is in contention for Copa America
Victor Loturi warming-up as part of the Canada side in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Image: Shutterstock.

Although he has made 16 appearances, he has not started since a 6-0 defeat to Rangers at Hampden Park in August.

In total he has made 55 starts for the Staggies, along with 30 substitute appearances.

Loturi netted twice for the Staggies, with a goal in just his second appearance in a 7-0 triumph over East Fife in the 2022 League Cup group stage followed by a strike in a 3-3 draw with Motherwell in October 2023.

MLS opportunity for Loturi

Although he is now returning to Canada, the move to CF Montreal will see him play in Major League Soccer for the first time, with his new club joined by fellow Canadian outfit Toronto in the Eastern Conference.

Victor Loturi celebrates scoring for Ross County against Motherwell. Image: SNS

CF Montreal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais said: “We are very pleased to acquire a young Canadian player like Loturi.

“At only 23 years of age, Loturi has already acquired diverse experience in several international contexts.

“He is a versatile midfielder who will bring us depth in more defensive tasks and as a playmaker in the build-up play.”

