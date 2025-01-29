Inverurie dad given final farewell in dream car after cancer battle

A fitting final send-off was given to an Inverurie cancer sufferer who had been a lifelong fan of a particular mode of transport.

Steven Shorrocks died aged 69 after a long battle with cancer last year.

His wife Janet, son-in-law Daniel and daughter Jennifer knew exactly how to honour him when the one-of-a-kind Land Rover Defender hearse was available for hire.

Through Inverurie Funeral Director Eric Massie, the family were able to give Steven a fitting final journey given his lifelong obsession with the car brand.

Jennifer commented: “It was fitting for dad in so many ways, it was the car he always wanted.”

‘The Land Rover made the saddest journey that little bit easier’

Steven had often expressed a desire to own one of the rugged vehicles.

Before his death, the family had enjoyed a Land Rover experience, fulfilling this dream.

The Land Rover Defender hearse was built in collaboration with specialists Engine 710, providing a unique transport option for car enthusiasts like Steven.

Andrew Purves, the William Purves Funeral Director who spearheaded the Land Rover launch, said: “The demand for a Land Rover hearse in Scotland was evident.

“We often hear from families looking for a Defender for their loved one’s funeral. The vehicle is incredibly meaningful for Land Rover enthusiasts and owners alike – it is part of the family.”

Jennifer added: “It surpassed all expectations. Coming down the drive, it had such a presence. Seeing the wicker coffin decorated with the beautiful flowers and recognisable brand, it was so classy and simply perfect.”

She added: “Using the Land Rover made the saddest journey that little bit easier. The hearse translated sadness and anxiety into something celebratory.

“It wouldn’t have been the funeral it was without the Land Rover. I’m so proud we did the best for him.”