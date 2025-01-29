Inverurie dad given final farewell in dream car after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie dad given final farewell in dream car after cancer battle

Steven Shorrocks was transported by a Land Rover Defender in a 'fitting' send-off.

By Ross Hempseed
Steven Shorrocks died earlier this year following his battle with cancer. Image: William Purvis Funerals
Steven Shorrocks died earlier this year following his battle with cancer. Image: William Purvis Funerals

A fitting final send-off was given to an Inverurie cancer sufferer who had been a lifelong fan of a particular mode of transport.

Steven Shorrocks died aged 69 after a long battle with cancer last year.

His wife Janet, son-in-law Daniel and daughter Jennifer knew exactly how to honour him when the one-of-a-kind Land Rover Defender hearse was available for hire.

Through Inverurie Funeral Director Eric Massie, the family were able to give Steven a fitting final journey given his lifelong obsession with the car brand.

Jennifer commented: “It was fitting for dad in so many ways, it was the car he always wanted.”

Mr Shorrocks coffin was transported by Land Rover during his funeral in Inverurie.
Mr Shorrocks coffin was transported by Land Rover. Image: William Purvis Funerals

‘The Land Rover made the saddest journey that little bit easier’

Steven had often expressed a desire to own one of the rugged vehicles.

Before his death, the family had enjoyed a Land Rover experience, fulfilling this dream.

The Land Rover Defender hearse was built in collaboration with specialists Engine 710, providing a unique transport option for car enthusiasts like Steven.

Andrew Purves, the William Purves Funeral Director who spearheaded the Land Rover launch, said: “The demand for a Land Rover hearse in Scotland was evident.

“We often hear from families looking for a Defender for their loved one’s funeral. The vehicle is incredibly meaningful for Land Rover enthusiasts and owners alike – it is part of the family.”

The Land Rover Defender is custom built for funerals. Image: William Purvis Funerals

Jennifer added: “It surpassed all expectations. Coming down the drive, it had such a presence. Seeing the wicker coffin decorated with the beautiful flowers and recognisable brand, it was so classy and simply perfect.”

She added: “Using the Land Rover made the saddest journey that little bit easier.  The hearse translated sadness and anxiety into something celebratory.

“It wouldn’t have been the funeral it was without the Land Rover. I’m so proud we did the best for him.”

Conversation