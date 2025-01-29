Ice warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures to drop below freezing

Another weather warning has just been issued for the north and north-east.

The Met Office has just announced a yellow weather warning for ice will be in place for the Highlands, Moray and a large area of Aberdeenshire, including Aberdeen, from 10pm tonight to 10am tomorrow, Thursday, January 30.

The new warning comes less than a week after Storm Éowyn battered the UK, with once-in-a-generation red warnings in several areas of the country.

This upcoming warning is likely to cause travel disruption during the 12 hours that it will be in place.

Posted on the Met Office website, the warning states: “Showers on Wednesday night will lead to a risk of icy patches.

“Showers will be wintry over high ground across Northern Ireland, and to lower levels across northern Scotland with a slight covering of snow possible in places, mainly above 200 metres.”

Where will it affect?

The warning for ice covers Moray, the Highlands and large parts of Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen and Inverness will be affected by the ice warning.

As well as this, areas across Moray including Elgin, Aberlour, Keith and Buckie will be affected.

Tomintoul and Newtonmore will reach temperatures of -1 celsius.

People are being advised to plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.

This is due to not needing to rush reducing your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

If you need to make a journey on foot, you should use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

“Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”

Motorists are also being advised to check road conditions.

Those who use public transport should also check bus and train timetables for delays.