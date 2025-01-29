Ice warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures to drop below freezing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ice warning for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures to drop below freezing

The warning will be in place between 10pm today and 10am tomorrow.

By Ena Saracevic & Alberto Lejarraga
A yellow weather warning has been issued for the north. Image: Met Office.
Another weather warning has just been issued for the north and north-east.

The Met Office has just announced a yellow weather warning for ice will be in place for the Highlands, Moray and a large area of Aberdeenshire, including Aberdeen, from 10pm tonight to 10am tomorrow, Thursday, January 30.

The new warning comes less than a week after Storm Éowyn battered the UK, with once-in-a-generation red warnings in several areas of the country.

This upcoming warning is likely to cause travel disruption during the 12 hours that it will be in place.

Icey roads are expected during the yellow weather warning. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Posted on the Met Office website, the warning states: “Showers on Wednesday night will lead to a risk of icy patches.

“Showers will be wintry over high ground across Northern Ireland, and to lower levels across northern Scotland with a slight covering of snow possible in places, mainly above 200 metres.”

Where will it affect?

The warning for ice covers Moray, the Highlands and large parts of Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeen and Inverness will be affected by the ice warning.

As well as this, areas across Moray including Elgin, Aberlour, Keith and Buckie will be affected.

Tomintoul and Newtonmore will reach temperatures of -1 celsius.

People are being advised to plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal.

This is due to not needing to rush reducing your risk of accidents, slips, and falls.

Residential areas may also be covered with ice. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

If you need to make a journey on foot, you should use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery.

“Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.”

Motorists are also being advised to check road conditions.

Those who use public transport should also check bus and train timetables for delays.

