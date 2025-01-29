Stonehaven carer struck off 18 months after being convicted of stealing thousands from pensioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Stonehaven carer struck off 18 months after being convicted of stealing thousands from pensioner

Sarah Littlejohn has been removed by the SSSC for what it described as "an extremely serious offence".

By Ross Hempseed
Sarah Littlejohn has been struck off from the SSSC register.
Sarah Littlejohn has been struck off from the SSSC register. Image: Facebook.

A Stonehaven carer turned convicted thief has been struck off more than 18 months after she stole almost £7,000 from a vulnerable pensioner.

Sarah Littlejohn, 44, was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for her conduct while working in Stonehaven.

The SSSC report comes more than 18 months after she was found guilty of stealing money from 89-year-old Elsie Stephen.

Ms Stephen, disabled and suffering from dementia at the time, was assisted by Ms Littlejohn between 2018 and 2020.

Sarah Littlejohn was a carer with Cornerstone Community Care.
Sarah Littlejohn was a carer with Cornerstone Community Care when the offence – committed while working for another employer – came to light. Image: Facebook.

However, after a fall in December 2020, her family became suspicious of Ms Littlejohn, who was reported to police when bank transactions didn’t add up.

In total Ms Littlejohn has taken £6,688.89 between March 28, 2020 and December 14, 2020.

Sarah Littlejohn was convicted of stealing from disabled pensioner

In June 2023, she was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of stealing from Ms Stephen.

At the time of her conviction she was employed with Cornerstone Community Care, though she was not working for the company when the offence was committed.

Ms Littlejohn subsequently paid back the money she admitted to taking and was spared a prison sentence – instead carrying out unpaid work.

A report stated: “Your behaviour took place over a nine-month period and had the potential to seriously disadvantage a vulnerable individual, the consequences of which could have been life-changing for the victim both in terms of her financial security and emotional stability.”

In the time that followed Ms Stephen told friends and family how “heartbroken” she was that someone she trusted would do that to her.

Ms Stephen died at the age of 91 in January 2023.

Elsie Stephen was scammed by Sarah Littlejohn.
Elsie Stephen was scammed out of £6,600. Image: Supplied.

The SSSC panel noted that Ms Littlejohn’s behaviour was “extremely serious
and [you] knew your actions were wrong”.

The report added that Ms Littlejohn had failed to comply with the SSSC investigation.

She remained working in the care sector for two years following 2020 and in that time there were no other reports of misconduct.

More than 18 months after her conviction, the SSSC has concluded there is no other option than to remove her from the register with immediate effect.

Colin Phillips, director of delivery for Cornerstone said: “The wellbeing and safety of all the people we support is an absolute priority for Cornerstone.

“It is important to note that this person was not employed by Cornerstone at the time of the offence.

“She was immediately suspended once the charge came to our attention and was dismissed on August 15, 2023 following an investigation.”

Mr Phillips added: “Appropriate reports were also made to the SSSC.

“We are confident that through following our robust policies appropriate steps were taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the people we support, ensuring we provided the highest standard of care”.