Stonehaven carer struck off 18 months after being convicted of stealing thousands from pensioner

A Stonehaven carer turned convicted thief has been struck off more than 18 months after she stole almost £7,000 from a vulnerable pensioner.

Sarah Littlejohn, 44, was under investigation by the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) for her conduct while working in Stonehaven.

The SSSC report comes more than 18 months after she was found guilty of stealing money from 89-year-old Elsie Stephen.

Ms Stephen, disabled and suffering from dementia at the time, was assisted by Ms Littlejohn between 2018 and 2020.

However, after a fall in December 2020, her family became suspicious of Ms Littlejohn, who was reported to police when bank transactions didn’t add up.

In total Ms Littlejohn has taken £6,688.89 between March 28, 2020 and December 14, 2020.

Sarah Littlejohn was convicted of stealing from disabled pensioner

In June 2023, she was convicted at Aberdeen Sheriff Court of stealing from Ms Stephen.

At the time of her conviction she was employed with Cornerstone Community Care, though she was not working for the company when the offence was committed.

Ms Littlejohn subsequently paid back the money she admitted to taking and was spared a prison sentence – instead carrying out unpaid work.

A report stated: “Your behaviour took place over a nine-month period and had the potential to seriously disadvantage a vulnerable individual, the consequences of which could have been life-changing for the victim both in terms of her financial security and emotional stability.”

In the time that followed Ms Stephen told friends and family how “heartbroken” she was that someone she trusted would do that to her.

Ms Stephen died at the age of 91 in January 2023.

The SSSC panel noted that Ms Littlejohn’s behaviour was “extremely serious

and [you] knew your actions were wrong”.

The report added that Ms Littlejohn had failed to comply with the SSSC investigation.

She remained working in the care sector for two years following 2020 and in that time there were no other reports of misconduct.

More than 18 months after her conviction, the SSSC has concluded there is no other option than to remove her from the register with immediate effect.

Colin Phillips, director of delivery for Cornerstone said: “The wellbeing and safety of all the people we support is an absolute priority for Cornerstone.

“It is important to note that this person was not employed by Cornerstone at the time of the offence.

“She was immediately suspended once the charge came to our attention and was dismissed on August 15, 2023 following an investigation.”

Mr Phillips added: “Appropriate reports were also made to the SSSC.

“We are confident that through following our robust policies appropriate steps were taken to safeguard the wellbeing of the people we support, ensuring we provided the highest standard of care”.