Exclusive: Horror on Bridge Street as teen gang raids bus before knife attack

A teenager has been charged after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a horror knife attack onboard a bus in Aberdeen city centre.

Terrfied passengers said the floor of the Bridge Street bus was left covered in blood after a gang of youths boarded and a fight broke out.

Police were called to the incident at around 10.20pm on Saturday evening.

A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with a serious assault and possession of a weapon, understood to be a knife.

The other four male youths, one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were also charged with assault.

A third 15-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the assault.

Passengers hide as horrific knife attack takes place on bus

A mum of a witness described how terrified passengers fled to the top deck as youths boarded with a knife.

She said: “An agitated young man got on board and demanded that the driver close the doors and move off. My daughter said he begged for help.

“The driver did close the doors but could not move as a gang of other men appeared outside. They were shouting and threatening. My daughter saw a knife.

“The driver reopened the door, and they all rushed on board. The group of young women on the bottom deck, my daughter among them, immediately ran upstairs and kept down low below the seats at the back.”

“They could hear the fight going on downstairs. They all stayed still, terrified, until the police came.

“When they were allowed to leave the bus, the bottom deck was covered in blood.

“All the young women involved kept their heads.

“However, none of them should have been put in the position of fearing for their lives that night.”

Five teens charged in connection to Bridge Street Bus assault

A police spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with a serious assault and possession of a weapon.

A second 16-year-old male youth, two 15-year-old male youths and a 14-year-old male youth were charged in connection with assault following a disturbance on Bridge Street, Aberdeen on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.

“Officers were called to the area around 10.20pm.

“A weapon was recovered.

“A third 15-year-old male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Reports will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We can confirm an incident took place on one of our service 20A buses at Bridge Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.

“Police arrived on the scene quickly and we are continuing to assist them with their enquiries.”