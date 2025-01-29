Exclusive: Horror on Bridge Street as teen gang raids bus before knife attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Exclusive: Horror on Bridge Street as teen gang raids bus before knife attack

Passengers hid on the upper deck and came down to find the floor 'covered in blood'

A 15-year-old was taken to hospital following the assault. Image: Kath Flannery.
By Jamie Sinclair

A teenager has been charged after a 15-year-old boy was injured in a horror knife attack onboard a bus in Aberdeen city centre.

Terrfied passengers said the floor of the Bridge Street bus was left covered in blood after a gang of youths boarded and a fight broke out.

Police were called to the incident at around 10.20pm on Saturday evening.

A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with a serious assault and possession of a weapon, understood to be a knife.

The other four male youths, one 16-year-old, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, were also charged with assault.

A third 15-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary following the assault.

Passengers hide as horrific knife attack takes place on bus

A mum of a witness described how terrified passengers fled to the top deck as youths boarded with a knife.

She said: “An agitated young man got on board and demanded that the driver close the doors and move off. My daughter said he begged for help.

“The driver did close the doors but could not move as a gang of other men appeared outside. They were shouting and threatening. My daughter saw a knife.

“The driver reopened the door, and they all rushed on board. The group of young women on the bottom deck, my daughter among them, immediately ran upstairs and kept down low below the seats at the back.”

“They could hear the fight going on downstairs. They all stayed still, terrified, until the police came.

“When they were allowed to leave the bus, the bottom deck was covered in blood.

“All the young women involved kept their heads.

“However, none of them should have been put in the position of fearing for their lives that night.”

Five teens charged in connection to Bridge Street Bus assault

A police spokesperson said: “A 16-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with a serious assault and possession of a weapon.

A second 16-year-old male youth, two 15-year-old male youths and a 14-year-old male youth were charged in connection with assault following a disturbance on Bridge Street, Aberdeen on Saturday, 25 January, 2025.

“Officers were called to the area around 10.20pm.

“A weapon was recovered.

“A third 15-year-old male youth was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Reports will be sent to the Youth Justice Management Unit.”

A spokesperson for First Bus said: “We can confirm an incident took place on one of our service 20A buses at Bridge Street shortly after 10pm on Saturday night.

“Police arrived on the scene quickly and we are continuing to assist them with their enquiries.”

