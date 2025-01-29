Nairn road closed as temporary traffic lights run out of charge

A Nairn road has been closed by council workers after temporary traffic lights on the route ran out of charge.

There have been restrictions on the B9090, south of Hawford Bridge, due to subsidence on the road.

Repairs are currently being undertaken by Highland Council, though no official date has been announced for their completion.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane to enable motorists to drive around the damaged section of road.

This morning, however, all drivers found themselves at a standstill as the temporary traffic lights ran out of charge.

Motorists are now facing a temporary 3.7-mile diversion along the B9101 and the A939 while the traffic lights’ batteries are recharged.

Nairn traffic lights ‘need to be recharged’

Highland Council bosses have apologised for the ‘inconvenience’ as they work to reopen the road later today.

Announcing the news on social media, the council writes: “The closure is in place to allow temporary traffic lights to be recharged.

“The temporary traffic lights are in place due to subsidence of the road which is pending repair.

“Traffic management/signage will be in place and the temporary traffic lights should be back in operation later this afternoon.

“Apologies for any inconvenience.”

Motorist unimpressed by council’s lack of planning

The move has left some motorists unimpressed.

One took to the comments to ask why a larger battery or diesel generator wasn’t considered for the Nairn route.

He writes: “I know we’re trying to be more environmentally friendly and temporary traffic lights are all battery powered now … but could they really not have sent someone out with a diesel generator or even a larger battery to charge them in situ, or swap them out for a fully charged set?”