AirHop bounces back: Trampoline park relaunches in Aberdeen with thrilling new attractions

A revamped trampoline park in Aberdeen features a pair of thrilling air slides – the first of their kind in Scotland.

Located on Craigshaw Road, AirHop occupies the site of the former Jump In attraction, which had been operating since 2017.

The team has been working for months to bring new features to the park and it has already been a hit with visitors.

Among the highlights are the two air slides, which are meant for only the bravest thrill seekers.

The pink one soars more than 20 feet while the blue tops out at 18 feet – and you can’t see the slide while waiting at the top.

Several children invited to a relaunch event on Thursday evening proved they had what it takes to brave the slides, landing safely on the airbag below.

Another new attraction at AirHop is the Airena – a five-a-side football pitch with some extra added bounce.

Daniel Pacitti, cluster manager for Scotland said: “We’ve just got some really cool new attractions, like the air slides, which are the first of their kind in Scotland.

“We’ve been open for seven and a half years so this was just about bringing something new and innovative to Aberdeen.”

“We want to be ahead of the curve.”

Daniel hopes the revamp will help attract families who want to get their kids active.

“Unfortunately, in this generation, there’s a lot of screen time,,” he said.

“I think it’s really important that we have places like this so that we can get the kids off their screens and getting active.”

One mum who brought her kids to AirHop was Janie Hopper.

She said: “It’s great to see something like this in Aberdeen.

“Kids won’t even realise how much exercise they’ve done because they are having so much fun bouncing around.

“It’s good that there are so many skills-based activities like basketball and balloon pop too, which helps kids learn.

“There’s something for everyone at AirHop.”

Her son, Samuel loved the air slides and the football Airena.

He was a little nervous when he first got up to the platform but managed to go down the blue slide, with some encouragement.

Kids could be seen running around the space enjoying the numerous activities on offer.

The new park opens to the public today.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action at the AirHop relaunch event.