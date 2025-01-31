AirHop bounces back: Trampoline park relaunches in Aberdeen with thrilling new attractions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

AirHop bounces back: Trampoline park relaunches in Aberdeen with thrilling new attractions

The new state-of-the-art facility features air slides, augmented reality and, of course, trampolines.

By Ross Hempseed
Air slides are a new feature of AirHop.
Air slides are a new feature of AirHop - and the attraction says they are a Scottish first. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A revamped trampoline park in Aberdeen features a pair of thrilling air slides – the first of their kind in Scotland.

Located on Craigshaw Road, AirHop occupies the site of the former Jump In attraction, which had been operating since 2017.

The team has been working for months to bring new features to the park and it has already been a hit with visitors.

Among the highlights are the two air slides, which are meant for only the bravest thrill seekers.

The pink one soars more than 20 feet while the blue tops out at 18 feet – and you can’t see the slide while waiting at the top.

Air Slides shoot riders down landing safely on the cushioned airbag. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Several children invited to a relaunch event on Thursday evening proved they had what it takes to brave the slides, landing safely on the airbag below.

Another new attraction at AirHop is the Airena – a five-a-side football pitch with some extra added bounce.

The Airena football pitch is another new feature. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Daniel Pacitti, cluster manager for Scotland said: “We’ve just got some really cool new attractions, like the air slides, which are the first of their kind in Scotland.

“We’ve been open for seven and a half years so this was just about bringing something new and innovative to Aberdeen.”

“We want to be ahead of the curve.”

Daniel Pacitti says AirHop wants to be ahead of the curve. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Daniel hopes the revamp will help attract families who want to get their kids active.

“Unfortunately, in this generation, there’s a lot of screen time,,” he said.

“I think it’s really important that we have places like this so that we can get the kids off their screens and getting active.”

One mum who brought her kids to AirHop was Janie Hopper.

She said: “It’s great to see something like this in Aberdeen.

“Kids won’t even realise how much exercise they’ve done because they are having so much fun bouncing around.

“It’s good that there are so many skills-based activities like basketball and balloon pop too, which helps kids learn.

Augmented reality balloon popping game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“There’s something for everyone at AirHop.”

Her son, Samuel loved the air slides and the football Airena.

He was a little nervous when he first got up to the platform but managed to go down the blue slide, with some encouragement.

Kids could be seen running around the space enjoying the numerous activities on offer.

The new park opens to the public today.

Our photographer Darrell Benns was there to capture all the action at the AirHop relaunch event.

AirHop, formerly Jump In. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Kids were invited to the relaunch event. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A number of the young visitors braved the air slides. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Other popular features of the park remain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
The air cushion. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Kids showed off their trampolining skills. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Also at AirHop is the clip and climb area. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

