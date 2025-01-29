Firefighters tackling ‘complex and unusual’ blaze aboard ship docked at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackling ‘complex and unusual’ blaze aboard ship docked at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Crews expect to be on board the MV Lowlands Diamond, which flies under the flag of Panama, for several days.

By Graham Fleming & Ross Hempseed
The MV Lowlands Diamond moored at Aberdeen's South Harbour, emergency services to the left.
Fire crews, including marine specialists have been at Aberdeen South Harbour for more than 48-hours. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that broke out aboard a ship docked at Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

A “complex and unusual” operation is underway to put out the fire on the MV Lowlands Diamond.

Emergency services say it has been contained to the ship’s cargo hold and they are having to offload cargo in an effort to extinguish it.

The senior fire officer on scene said the process could take several days to complete.

There is, he added, no wider danger.

Fire crews expect to be on scene for several days due to the ‘complex and unusual’ nature of the operation. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

The fire – which has now been burning for more than two days – was first reported on Monday.

The vessel, which sails under the flag of Panama had docked in the Granite City some days earlier, on January 22.

Its crew are understood to be safe and well.

Multiple fire crews remain at the scene, with specialist marine firefighters offering their expertise.

‘There is no threat to the wider community’ from the fire on board the vessel

Area Commander Andrew Wright said: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident onboard the MV Lowlands Diamond involving a suspected fire, contained to one of the ship’s cargo holds.

“The vessel made its way to Aberdeen South Port where we are working with marine firefighting specialists to offload the affected cargo and safely extinguish the fire.

“This is a complex and unusual incident for the service and we expect to be in attendance for several days.

“The ship itself is in no immediate danger, there is no threat to the wider community.

“Her crew is safe and well.”

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “Port of Aberdeen confirms the Lowlands Diamond is berthed at South Harbour, Dunnottar Quay, and we are supporting Scottish Fire and Rescue’s response.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

