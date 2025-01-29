Firefighters tackling ‘complex and unusual’ blaze aboard ship docked at Aberdeen’s South Harbour

Firefighters are tackling a blaze that broke out aboard a ship docked at Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

A “complex and unusual” operation is underway to put out the fire on the MV Lowlands Diamond.

Emergency services say it has been contained to the ship’s cargo hold and they are having to offload cargo in an effort to extinguish it.

The senior fire officer on scene said the process could take several days to complete.

There is, he added, no wider danger.

The fire – which has now been burning for more than two days – was first reported on Monday.

The vessel, which sails under the flag of Panama had docked in the Granite City some days earlier, on January 22.

Its crew are understood to be safe and well.

Multiple fire crews remain at the scene, with specialist marine firefighters offering their expertise.

‘There is no threat to the wider community’ from the fire on board the vessel

Area Commander Andrew Wright said: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident onboard the MV Lowlands Diamond involving a suspected fire, contained to one of the ship’s cargo holds.

“The vessel made its way to Aberdeen South Port where we are working with marine firefighting specialists to offload the affected cargo and safely extinguish the fire.

“This is a complex and unusual incident for the service and we expect to be in attendance for several days.

“The ship itself is in no immediate danger, there is no threat to the wider community.

“Her crew is safe and well.”

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said: “Port of Aberdeen confirms the Lowlands Diamond is berthed at South Harbour, Dunnottar Quay, and we are supporting Scottish Fire and Rescue’s response.”

