Ross County

Don Cowie provides Ross County transfer window update ahead of Monday deadline

The Staggies boss has brought in four players so far, with Victor Loturi becoming the latest to depart the club earlier this week.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.


Don Cowie insists he would be comfortable with Ross County’s squad should he not add any further signings before the transfer deadline.

Cowie has already overseen a busy January window, having added four players over the course of the month.

Hibernian midfielder Nohan Kenneh, along with Norwich City’s Jonathan Tomkinson and Blackpool defender Zac Ashworth, have arrived on loan, while forward Kieran Phillips has arrived on a permanent deal from Huddersfield Town.

Ross County’s Jack Grieves, Jonathan Tomkinson and Kieran Phillips. Image: SNS

Cowie has also recalled youngsters George Robesten, Andrew Macleod and Dylan Smith from loan spells, with all three making an impact in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Hibernian.

With the transfer window shutting on Monday night, Cowie insists there is nothing currently imminent in regards to fresh arrivals.

Such is his contentment with the squad he has assembled, Cowie insists he would have no reservations should there not be any further movement over the coming days.

Cowie said: “Right now, there’s nothing happening in terms of players coming in.

“That’s not to say nothing will happen, but if nothing did happen I’m more than comfortable with the squad that we’ve got.

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

“We’re in a good place. We’ve managed to recruit, and the three younger lads coming back adds a freshness to the squad and keeps everyone on their toes.

“It’s healthy, and there is always the chance that you could pick up injuries along the way.

“If we feel there is someone out there who enhances us and makes us stronger going into the latter stages of the season we’ll look to do it. If not, we’re in a good place.”

Cowie explains why Loturi move suited all parties

A number of players have also departed Dingwall this month, with midfielder Victor Loturi earlier this week completing a return to Canada with CF Montreal.

He follows Eamonn Brophy, Max Sheaf and Ricki Lamie in exiting the Staggies.

Cowie has not ruled out further outgoings, should players see their opportunities limited for the remainder of the season.

He added: “I have spoken about it many times – if there was an opportunity for someone who has not quite had the game time, we would help them to get that.

“That’s what is happening in Victor Loturi’s case. It has been quite a frustrating season for him, so he gets an opportunity to go to a fantastic club in a big league.

Victor Loturi in action for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS

“It gives him that spotlight to try and get back into the Canadian national team.

“We’ve still got a bit of time left in the transfer window.

“We’ll see how that goes, because with the three younger lads coming back and being involved last Saturday everyone that was fit was in the squad.

“This is the last game Jack Grieves will miss through the concussion protocol, so after this week we will become even stronger.

“If there is an individual who feels moving on is the right thing for him, we will look at it.”

Nightingale scan shows promising result

Cowie also revealed a scan on defender Will Nightingale’s knee injury last week showed “nothing untoward,” although he will be carefully nursed back to action having not featured since August.

Will Nightingale in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

The Staggies will welcome back defender Kacper Lopata from a groin injury, along with Kenneh, who was ineligible to face parent club Hibs last weekend, when they face Rangers at Ibrox in the Premiership on Sunday.

