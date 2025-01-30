Burnt cargo piled up at Aberdeen’s South Harbour as firefighters leave scene of ship fire

Heaps of burnt cargo was this afternoon being removed from a giant cargo ship that caught fire at Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The scorched goods were pictured being piled high on the quayside, three days after firefighters first attempted to tackle the “complex and unusual” blaze on board the MV Lowlands Diamond.

It originated in the vessel’s cargo hold and burned for three days before it was finally extinguished earlier this afternoon.

The ship, which sails under the flag of Panama, docked in the Granite City on January 22.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene, with specialist marine firefighters also deployed.

Officials say that the fire did not pose any wider threat, and the ship’s crews are safe and well.

South Harbour fire was ‘complex and unusual’

Area Commander Andrew Wright, speaking on Wednesday, said: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident onboard the MV Lowlands Diamond involving a suspected fire, contained to one of the ship’s cargo holds.

“The vessel made its way to Aberdeen South Port where we are working with marine firefighting specialists to offload the affected cargo and safely extinguish the fire.

“This is a complex and unusual incident for the service and we expect to be in attendance for several days.

“The ship itself is in no immediate danger, there is no threat to the wider community.

“Her crew is safe and well.”

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said it had been supporting the fire service as they tackled the fire at the South Harbour’s Dunnottar Quay.

“There has been no disruption to operations at South Harbour,” they added.