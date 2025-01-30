Burnt cargo piled up at Aberdeen’s South Harbour as firefighters leave scene of ship fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Burnt cargo piled up at Aberdeen’s South Harbour as firefighters leave scene of ship fire

The blaze onboard the MV Lowlands Diamond was extinguished today.

By Graham Fleming
Charred cargo from the vessel's hold can be seen on the quayside, ringed by shipping containers of varying colours.
Heaping piles of burnt cargo have been piled up on the quayside. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Heaps of burnt cargo was this afternoon being removed from a giant cargo ship that caught fire at Aberdeen’s South Harbour.

The scorched goods were pictured being piled high on the quayside, three days after firefighters first attempted to tackle the “complex and unusual” blaze on board the MV Lowlands Diamond.

The MV Lowlands Diamond as pictured today. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It originated in the vessel’s cargo hold and burned for three days before it was finally extinguished earlier this afternoon.

The ship, which sails under the flag of Panama, docked in the Granite City on January 22.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene, with specialist marine firefighters also deployed.

Officials say that the fire did not pose any wider threat, and the ship’s crews are safe and well.

The fire took place at Aberdeen’s South Harbour. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

South Harbour fire was ‘complex and unusual’

Area Commander Andrew Wright, speaking on Wednesday, said: “Earlier this week we were made aware of an incident onboard the MV Lowlands Diamond involving a suspected fire, contained to one of the ship’s cargo holds.

“The vessel made its way to Aberdeen South Port where we are working with marine firefighting specialists to offload the affected cargo and safely extinguish the fire.

“This is a complex and unusual incident for the service and we expect to be in attendance for several days.

“The ship itself is in no immediate danger, there is no threat to the wider community.

“Her crew is safe and well.”

Fire staff were battling with the blaze for over three days. Charred boxes from the ship’s cargo hold can be seen on the quayside, ringed by shipping containers. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A Port of Aberdeen spokesperson said it had been supporting the fire service as they tackled the fire at the South Harbour’s Dunnottar Quay.

“There has been no disruption to operations at South Harbour,” they added.

Conversation