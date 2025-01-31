Cat euthanised after getting caught in illegal trap in Macduff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Cat euthanised after getting caught in illegal trap in Macduff

The SSPCA is appealing for information from the public.

By Ellie Milne
Cat caught in illegal trap
The domestic cat got caught in an illegal trap in Macduff. Image: SSPCA.

A cat had to be euthanised after becoming caught in an illegal trap in Macduff.

The stricken animal was found with serious injuries in a woodland area near the town on Tuesday.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information from the public about the incident.

One of the charity’s special investigations inspectors said: “These illegal traps are indiscriminate.

“They cause unnecessary suffering to any animal caught in them.

“We are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information surrounding the circumstances of this cat or trap by calling our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Anyone who finds a trapped animal in distress or spots a trap or snare they suspect to be illegal is asked to contact the SSPCA.

The charity has spent years campaigning against the use of illegal traps and snares.

Last year, the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was passed in the Scottish Parliament.

The Bill includes a range of measures to give greater protection to wildlife.

Those include a ban on the use of all forms of snares and the use of glue traps.

The penalty for illegal snaring in Scotland is a fine of up to £5,000 or a prison sentence of up to six months, or both.

