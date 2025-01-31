Cat euthanised after getting caught in illegal trap in Macduff

A cat had to be euthanised after becoming caught in an illegal trap in Macduff.

The stricken animal was found with serious injuries in a woodland area near the town on Tuesday.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information from the public about the incident.

One of the charity’s special investigations inspectors said: “These illegal traps are indiscriminate.

“They cause unnecessary suffering to any animal caught in them.

“We are asking the public to get in touch if they have any information surrounding the circumstances of this cat or trap by calling our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

Anyone who finds a trapped animal in distress or spots a trap or snare they suspect to be illegal is asked to contact the SSPCA.

The charity has spent years campaigning against the use of illegal traps and snares.

Last year, the Wildlife Management and Muirburn (Scotland) Bill was passed in the Scottish Parliament.

The Bill includes a range of measures to give greater protection to wildlife.

Those include a ban on the use of all forms of snares and the use of glue traps.

The penalty for illegal snaring in Scotland is a fine of up to £5,000 or a prison sentence of up to six months, or both.