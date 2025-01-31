Small plots of land in Kingswells snapped up at auction – find out how much they sold for

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Small plots of land in Kingswells snapped up at auction – find out how much they sold for

Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell has shared her views on the possibilities.

By Ellie Milne
Plot of land outside Kingswells houses
One of the plots sits directly in front of these Kingswells homes. Image: Google Maps.

Three small plots of land in a residential area of Aberdeen have been snapped up at auction.

Online bidding for the grassy areas on Wellside Circle in Kingswells started at 10am on Thursday and stayed open for the next five hours.

By the time the auction closed in the afternoon, a total of four bids had been made, all from UK accounts.

The highest bidder managed to successfully secure the lot for a total of £1,750 – £750 above the opening price.

Red outline showing plot of land for sale in Kingswells
One of the three small patches of land in Kingswells. Image: Future Property Auctions.

It is not known what the new owner plans to do with the land, but the Future Property Auctions suggest the spots could be developed for parking or storage – if the necessary consent is given.

The listing for the land previously went viral online after it was shared by popular TikTok account “Housing Horrors”.

The creator told his audience: “You couldn’t even pay me a tenner to buy that bit of land.

“I just can’t think of what on earth you could even put on it.”

Map showing where plots of land are located
The map shows where the plots of land are located. Image: Future Property Auctions.

Trio of tiny plots of land in Kingswells sold at auction

His viewers – and The Press and Journal readers – shared their ideas for the strips of grass.

While some had visions of an extended driveway or garage, others thought it could be transformed into a food stand or mini-golf site.

However, Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell shared a reminder with potential buyers to be mindful of the nearby public path.

Martel Maxwell
Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell pictured while filming in Errol last year.  Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

She said: “I wouldn’t advise buying these plots if you’re after a fail-safe investment but if you can easily spare the money and fancy giving planning permission a go, who am I to say no?

“If you can spare the money easily and live beside it, it might be worth a punt to extend your garden area – but remember there’s a public walkway right through it and I doubt that would change.

“Also, check the original planning granted and what these tiny plots were allocated for – if it was dedicated green space, it can be hard to reverse that decision.

“I’ve seen all sorts of plots but this one really kind of takes the ‘out there’ biscuit.”

