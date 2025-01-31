Small plots of land in Kingswells snapped up at auction – find out how much they sold for

Three small plots of land in a residential area of Aberdeen have been snapped up at auction.

Online bidding for the grassy areas on Wellside Circle in Kingswells started at 10am on Thursday and stayed open for the next five hours.

By the time the auction closed in the afternoon, a total of four bids had been made, all from UK accounts.

The highest bidder managed to successfully secure the lot for a total of £1,750 – £750 above the opening price.

It is not known what the new owner plans to do with the land, but the Future Property Auctions suggest the spots could be developed for parking or storage – if the necessary consent is given.

The listing for the land previously went viral online after it was shared by popular TikTok account “Housing Horrors”.

The creator told his audience: “You couldn’t even pay me a tenner to buy that bit of land.

“I just can’t think of what on earth you could even put on it.”

His viewers – and The Press and Journal readers – shared their ideas for the strips of grass.

While some had visions of an extended driveway or garage, others thought it could be transformed into a food stand or mini-golf site.

However, Homes Under the Hammer presenter Martel Maxwell shared a reminder with potential buyers to be mindful of the nearby public path.

She said: “I wouldn’t advise buying these plots if you’re after a fail-safe investment but if you can easily spare the money and fancy giving planning permission a go, who am I to say no?

“If you can spare the money easily and live beside it, it might be worth a punt to extend your garden area – but remember there’s a public walkway right through it and I doubt that would change.

“Also, check the original planning granted and what these tiny plots were allocated for – if it was dedicated green space, it can be hard to reverse that decision.

“I’ve seen all sorts of plots but this one really kind of takes the ‘out there’ biscuit.”