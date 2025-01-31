Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin gives ‘specific targets’ transfer update – as Dons race to land AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin has confirmed there are “specific targets” he is pushing to sign before the January transfer window closes.

The winter window shuts at 11pm on Monday and Thelin and head of recruitment Nuno de Almeida are working to get deals over the line for reinforcements.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy are backing Thelin in the window as the Swede bids to salvage a season in freefall after a 13-game winless Premiership run.

The Press and Journal can confirm the Dons are interested in AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic over a loan move with an option to buy the forward at a later date.

However, time could run out on the Pittodrie outfit to first reach an agreement with the Italian giants, and then clear other red tape – including securing a VISA for Lazetic – before the window slams shut.

Serbia under-21 international Lazetic is currently on loan at FK TSC Backa Topola in his homeland, but Milan could recall him to pave the way for a switch to Aberdeen.

Lazetic was signed by AC Milan in a €4 million (£3.35m) deal from Red Star Belgrade in 2022.

Thelin has already splashed out £1million to fortify the defence with the signing of centre-back Kristers Tobers (£600,000) and full-back Alexander Jensen (£545,000).

Winger Jeppe Okkels (Preston North End) and centre-back Alfie Dorrington (Tottenham) have also been secured on loan until the end of the season.

However, securing a striker is a priority as the Dons have netted just once in the last seven Premiership games.

Thelin said: “We have some specific targets.

“Maybe we find them, let’s see.

“We work with our recruitment department and everybody is working really hard to always try to improve the squad and the team.

“Right now it is either potential or direct impact players.

“The market is there and let’s see what we can find and what is achievable.

“We can’t control everything but we are working on everything.

“However, we also have strong belief in the players we have.

“Some players have been a little bit out of performance, but we have to bring them back so we can be more stable together.

“And some players are taking small steps also in the right direction.”

Thelin on importance of remaining calm amidst form collapse

Aberdeen are in the midst of a Premiership form collapse which has resulted in a return of only four points from the last possible 39.

The Dons have not won in the league since a 4-1 triumph over Dundee at Pittodrie on November 9.

Thelin will attempt to end the league win drought when facing Hibs at Easter Road on Saturday.

The winless nosedive is in brutal contrast to a sensational start under Thelin.

Aberdeen were unbeaten in the opening 11 Premiership matches, with 10 wins.

Thelin said: “I am totally aware of our results and our performances.

“It is important to keep the calmness and support each other and focus on the right things.”

Frustrated Aberdeen supporters booed at full-time and half-time in the 3-0 loss to St Mirren at Pittodrie at the weekend.

Thelin is determined to resurrect the season to deliver European qualification.

Connecting with fans at the club’s Hall of Fame event

The Swede knows the fans are hurting because he talked to many of them at the club’s Hall of Fame event at the Chester Hotel on Thursday night.

Matt Armstrong, Brian Irvine, Hans Gillhaus, and Charlie Nicholas were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Thelin says talking to many supporters at the event underlined how important it is he bring success back to the club.

He said: “I was at the Hall of Fame event for four hours, more or less.

“When you go to these kinds of things you see how much the club means to people.

“When they tell the stories about the journey and the love for the club.

“I think there were more or less 300 people there.

“They trust you and you have to do a good job.

“It’s a responsibility you want and can be proud to be a manager at this club.

“There is so much emotions in sport and feelings come in direct during the game.

“Sometimes you feel hurt when it’s not going well for your team.

“Sometimes you’re so happy when it’s going fine for your team.

“It’s good to understand the people who support the club.

“And also be proud to take on the responsibility to try to navigate the club for a stronger future.”