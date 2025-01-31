FatFace actively looking for new Aberdeen location after being asked to leave Union Square

FatFace is actively looking for a new store location in Aberdeen following the closure of its Union Square branch.

The brand’s only shop in the city closed its doors to customers on Saturday after more than a decade in the shopping centre.

It has now been confirmed FatFace has departed from the unit at the request of the landlord.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Union Square store in Aberdeen will be closing at the landlord’s request.

“We’re focusing on supporting our store colleagues at this time and, where possible, looking at redeployment opportunities.

“We’d like to thank all customers who have shopped with us for their support over the years.”

A notice in the store window confirmed the closure date and advised customers they could continue shopping online.

FatFace planning to open new store in Aberdeen

It is understood FatFace bosses are in “advanced talks” for a new store location in Aberdeen.

However, it has not been confirmed where this will be or when it is likely to open.

Only days after the FatFace closure, it was confirmed Hollister would also be closing its Union Square store.

A spokesperson from parent company Abercrombie & Fitch said the store would leave the mall at the end of February.

The retailer added it was “exploring new store opportunities” in Aberdeen and across the country.

A spokesperson for Union Square said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”