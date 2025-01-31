FatFace actively looking for new Aberdeen location after being asked to leave Union Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

FatFace actively looking for new Aberdeen location after being asked to leave Union Square

The city's only FatFace branch closed on Saturday.

By Ellie Milne
Fat Face closed
The Fat Face store in Union Square has closed. Image: DC Thomson.

FatFace is actively looking for a new store location in Aberdeen following the closure of its Union Square branch.

The brand’s only shop in the city closed its doors to customers on Saturday after more than a decade in the shopping centre.

It has now been confirmed FatFace has departed from the unit at the request of the landlord.

A spokesperson said: “We can confirm our Union Square store in Aberdeen will be closing at the landlord’s request.

Fat Face closure sign
A notice in the FatFace store’s window thanks customers for their support. Image: DC Thomson.

“We’re focusing on supporting our store colleagues at this time and, where possible, looking at redeployment opportunities.

“We’d like to thank all customers who have shopped with us for their support over the years.”

A notice in the store window confirmed the closure date and advised customers they could continue shopping online.

FatFace planning to open new store in Aberdeen

Union Square entrance and sign
Union Square shopping centre in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

It is understood FatFace bosses are in “advanced talks” for a new store location in Aberdeen.

However, it has not been confirmed where this will be or when it is likely to open.

Only days after the FatFace closure, it was confirmed Hollister would also be closing its Union Square store.

A spokesperson from parent company Abercrombie & Fitch said the store would leave the mall at the end of February.

Hollister store in Union Square
Hollister is to close next month. Image: Supplied.

The retailer added it was “exploring new store opportunities” in Aberdeen and across the country.

A spokesperson for Union Square said: “We have exciting new retail openings on the horizon and a strong demand for space.

“We look forward to sharing more details via our social channels when we’re able.

“Our goal remains to develop the retail and leisure offering at Union Square, ensuring a dynamic shopping experience for our customers.”

Conversation