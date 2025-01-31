Busy Aberdeen road to be closed for 19 weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Busy Aberdeen road to be closed for 19 weeks

West Tullos Road will be closed to southbound traffic until June

By Ross Hempseed
West Tullos Road is to be closed to southbound traffic for 19 weeks. Image: DC Thomson.
West Tullos Road is to be closed to southbound traffic for 19 weeks. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy road in Aberdeen is set to close to southbound traffic for 19 weeks as Scottish and Southern Energy works take place in the area.

West Tullos Road, which links the Torry area with the King George VI Bridge, will be closed to traffic heading southbound beginning on February 14 at 5am.

This is to ensure the safety of workers carrying out improvements on behalf of SSE.

The closure is due to last for 19 weeks, ending at 10pm on June 23.

Aberdeen City Council will set up a diversion route via Great Southern Road, Stonehaven Road, and Wellington Road.

Motorists will not be able to turn right from West Tullos Road onto Abbotswell Road, with an alternative route available via Wellington Road.

The council has warned that no-waiting cones will be in place and “illegally parked” vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

It is part of a series of works taking place across Aberdeen as SSEN replaces underground electricity cables.

Conversation