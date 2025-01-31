Busy Aberdeen road to be closed for 19 weeks

A busy road in Aberdeen is set to close to southbound traffic for 19 weeks as Scottish and Southern Energy works take place in the area.

West Tullos Road, which links the Torry area with the King George VI Bridge, will be closed to traffic heading southbound beginning on February 14 at 5am.

This is to ensure the safety of workers carrying out improvements on behalf of SSE.

The closure is due to last for 19 weeks, ending at 10pm on June 23.

Aberdeen City Council will set up a diversion route via Great Southern Road, Stonehaven Road, and Wellington Road.

Motorists will not be able to turn right from West Tullos Road onto Abbotswell Road, with an alternative route available via Wellington Road.

The council has warned that no-waiting cones will be in place and “illegally parked” vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.

It is part of a series of works taking place across Aberdeen as SSEN replaces underground electricity cables.