Carpenter risked jail sentence as he breached order to visit poorly dog, then lied about name when caught

A carpenter risked being sent to jail to visit his poorly dog after the cherished pet had been run over.

Shaun Clark defied a court order to visit his ex-partner’s home after his dog was hit by a car, Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard yesterday.

The 47-year-old, of Caiesdykes Road, made the trip to the Bucksburn home to visit his recovering pet despite a previous court order prohibiting him from being in the property.

He was later caught by police after his daughter’s boyfriend “caused a problem” and caught the attention of neighbours.

Clark tried to deceive officers in an attempt to get away with the breach by telling them his name was Stephen Grant.

Fiscal depute Janet MacDonald told the court that Clark had been in a relationship with the woman for around 20 years and had come to the attention of police at around 12.50pm on Saturday because of a disturbance outside.

The floor-fitter was asked by officers numerous times to state his true name, but kept up the lie before being found out.

He pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions and attempting to pervert the course of justice when he appeared in the dock yesterday.

Defence agent Ross McTaggart said Clark had been “supporting” his former partner since the dog was hit by a car and she had invited him over to visit the animal.

Mr Taggart added that his client was aware that it was a “stupid” thing to do.

Sheriff Graeme Buchanan said it was going to be a costly mistake to make.

“It will turn out to be quite expensive for you,” he added as he imposed a £640 fine.

Clark previously pleaded guilty to assaulting his ex-partner and smashing her phone in September 2019 after “drinking 10 pints”.

He was fined £600 for the assault and threatening behavior at the Bucksburn address.