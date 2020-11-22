North-east churches vow to help people with money problems due to the pandemic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Various churches across the north-east are offering free help to people who have been impacted financially throughout the pandemic.

The Christians Against Poverty (CAP) debt centres, based in Aberdeen and Banchory, are providing support those struggling with debt by helping clients with practical things such as linking up with local food banks, arranging emergency fuel top-ups.

But just as importantly, the offer some encouragement and a friendly voice at the end of a phone.

Pauline Rowett, CAP Banchory debt centre manager, said: “Debt can be caused by many different reasons – ill health, bereavement, relationship breakdown or low income – so it may not just be due to the pandemic, although we know that many people have had a reduction in hours or income and may be struggling.

“Getting help as early as possible can make a big difference.”