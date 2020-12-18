Police called to break up student parties at Aberdeen University halls as term ends

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have revealed they were called to a rising number of house parties at Aberdeen University student accommodation before term broke up and young people headed home.

An officer who attended a meeting of Old Aberdeen Community Council during the week indicated that call-outs had increased during a two-week spell at the end of November.

Shortly after students arrived in the city for the start of the academic year in September there were mass outbreaks as dozens tested positive at the Hillhead halls.

Last month, the government urged young people to only go out for essential reasons and exercise for two weeks before going home for the festive break.

A university spokesman said: “The expectations around student behaviour, as set out by the Scottish Government, were made clear to our student community.

“We are aware of an increase in activity at Hillhead Student Village over two weekends in November.

“To minimise any further disturbance, the staff focused their attention on that area and engaged with the students who live there.

“This was supported by Police Scotland. There have been no further reports of increased activity on the site.”

Area commander Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said: “We would continue to encourage all students to take personal responsibility for their actions and remember the purpose of these measures which is to aid the collective effort to stay safe, protect others and save lives by preventing the virus from spreading.”