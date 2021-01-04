Congregation at Aberdeen’s Mither Kirk officially dissolved

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Sunday morning services at Aberdeen’s famous Mither Kirk church have come to an end after the congregation was officially disbanded.

The Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting local ecumenical partnership, which was established in 2002, was dissolved on December 31.

But the ancient building, which stands on land where there has been a church since at least the 12th century, will not be closing and will continue to be used for worship on special and civic occasions, supported by Church of Scotland ministers working together in the city centre and west end cluster.

A statement from the Church of Scotland said: “In light of the current review of ministry, mission and outreach in Aberdeen City Centre, we are looking forward to new opportunities for ministry and service in this historic and iconic Aberdeen building.”

A number of Church of Scotland congregation members have chosen to move their memberships to other congregations, including the nearby St Mark’s next to His Majesty’s Theatre.

Aberdeen City Councillor Martin Greig said: “St Nicholas Church is one of our most ancient places of worship and could hardly be in a more central location.

“There will now be a fresh chapter opening for this important building. It is good to know of plans to continue activity.

“In our world of rapid change, there are new and different ways for individuals to be a part of the church. The changes underway could provide a welcome opportunity for St Nicholas to remain at the heart of faith in the city.”