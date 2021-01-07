‘Depraved’ man jailed for defecating in front of kids in Aberdeen garden

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man was branded “disgusting, sinister and depraved” as he was jailed for exposing himself and defecating in a city garden in front of two children.

Stewart Murray was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the act he committed last May, as part of an extended sentence.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard 47-year-old Murray – who was already subject to a sexual offence prevention order – approached a five-year-old girl in a communal garden in Aberdeen before asking she watch as he pulled down his trousers and defecated.

An older girl, aged seven, was also present and rushed the younger child away into a nearby house.

Last year, the court heard Murray had been linked to the scene with DNA evidence.

He previously pleaded guilty to public indecency.

On Wednesday Sheriff William Summers said: “You asked a young child to look at you and bared your buttocks and defecated.

“This offence is disgusting, sinister and depraved.”

Sheriff Summers gave Murray a 36-month extended sentence, including 18-months in prison backdated to last June when he was first remanded in custody.

He will remain on the sex offenders register “indefinitely”.

The HMP Grampian inmate also admitted breaching his sexual offence prevention order by entering female toilets at Aberdeen Sports Village.

In June and July 2019, he entered as employees and – on one occasion a 15-year-old girl – used the facilities at the Linksfield Road activity centre.

Murray even covered up the sign on the door to the ladies’ room, laying a unisex sticker of the top of it.

He had, in 2016, been ordained to stay away from female and unisex toilets.

Murray’s solicitor Paul Barnett said his client had not meant to harm anyone with his actions at the sports village but admitted his client had told social workers he had experienced a “good feeling”, bordering on sexual satisfaction from the incident with the two young girls.

“It is clear from social work reports that he is of very limited intellect and has severe learning difficulties, with an IQ of around 70.

“He is an easy target for bullying in prison and has been the victim of an assault, which has made him even more nervous.

“He clearly finds the custodial setting intimidating.”

Mr Barnett urged the sheriff to release Murray into the community, pushing for community service and a curfew.

Sheriff Summers refused, branding it a “significant sexual offence”.