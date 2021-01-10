Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Four men have been arrested after a quiet street was left “looking like a movie scene” as police forced their way into an Aberdeen home.

Around a dozen police vehicles descended on Clashrodney Avenue in Cove Bay on Saturday evening, with officers remaining at the scene for most of today.

One shocked neighbour said his view of the street – lit up in blue flashing lights while officers and dogs swarmed around a five-bedroom property – was like something from a Hollywood film.

It is understood officers found drugs and growing equipment while searching the property.

At the same time, armed police were seen at a nearby petrol station on Wellington Road in an incident thought to be linked.

Last night police confirmed one man on the street had been arrested in connection with the breach of a warrant, while three others were arrested in relation to a “disturbance”.

© Supplied

Police arrived on the street to speak to the occupants of a house where it is understood there was an attempted break-in after 9pm.

They were later able to gain access to the property and arrested one man in connection with breach of a warrant.

A police presence remained on the scene throughout the night and into this afternoon.

At one point a Scottish And Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) van was seen at the property, with workmen seemingly checking the electricity meter.

Forensic officers and a dog handler arrived at the home in the afternoon, with several police vans parked further down the street.

Officers told several residents that a quantity of drugs and cannabis production equipment had been found within the property.

One stunned resident watched the incident unfold from his window – and described it as something from a “movie scene”.

“Police cars, police and bright lights,” he said. “I couldn’t believe this was Cove which is so quiet – especially my street.

“I thought the police acted professionally, swiftly and calmly. It was good to see.”

Another said: “It’s a quiet street, so I don’t know what to think.

“The people in that house really keep to themselves – but I did notice they didn’t have much furniture, and their blinds were always down.”

Meanwhile armed police were seen at the Shell petrol station on nearby Wellington Road on Saturday evening, and three men were arrested in connection with a “disturbance” in the area.

Officers said no-one was injured and investigations are continuing.

A spokesman said: “Police can confirm that three men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance in the Cove Bay area of Aberdeen that took place around 10.45pm on Saturday.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”