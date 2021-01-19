Schoolkids join drive to tackle pollution ‘poison’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Aberdeen Cycle Forum has enlisted the help of school children to tackle pollution “poison” in the north-east.

Under the Don’t Be An Idler campaign, primary and secondary school pupils can take part in a competition to design a banner encouraging adults to turn their car engines off when idling.

The group says the damage done by vehicles’ toxic pollutants shouldn’t be underestimated, and are particularly harmful for younger people.

Rachel Martin from the Aberdeen Cycle Forum said: “Emissions from car exhausts are harmful to health, especially to children.

“Young bodies absorb more pollutants per pound of body weight than adults do.

“These pollutants enter the bloodstream and reach every organ in the body where they raise the risk of asthma and allergies, can damage brain and lung development, cause cancer, and increase the risk of heart disease later in life.

“We know adults do not want to deliberately poison their children but they may not be aware of how harmful these pollutants are.

“We’re hoping the competition will raise awareness of the issue and encourage people to turn their engines off as well as giving students a creative outlet while they learn from home.”

The competition can be entered online at www.aberdeencycleforum.org.uk/dont-be-an-idler-competition and closes on March 1.

The winner will get their design printed onto a large outdoor, waterproof banner which can be tied to a school gate.

It is an offence in Scotland to run a car engine unnecessarily when parked, under the Road Traffic (Vehicle Emissions) Regulations 2003, and is punishable by a fine.