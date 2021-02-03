Developer revives flat plans for ‘eyesore’ Aberdeen office block site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An “eyesore” of a city-centre office block which was earmarked for demolition could become part of Aberdeen’s regeneration if plans for hundreds of flats are approved.

Cater Group is drawing up proposals for a 250-flat development at Atholl House, which would also include around 16,150 sq ft for commercial and retail space.

Demolition of the 1970s building was voted through by Aberdeen councillors in 2018 – paving the way for student flats, a hotel and a new public square between Guild Street and Bridge Street.

But the grand plans for the site’s regeneration were abandoned as the effects of the oil and gas downturn took hold.