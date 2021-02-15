Regional Breakdown: NHS Grampian records lowest number of new Covid cases since November

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north-east has recorded its lowest number of new Covid-19 cases since the beginning of November last year, according to the latest government statistics.

There were 19 new cases reported by NHS Grampian in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest total since November 2.

In the Highlands, there were 29 new cases, and with three additional cases in the Western Isles the total recorded across the north and north-east in the last day is 51.

No new cases were reported in either Shetland or Orkney.

Scotland had its first day without any new recorded deaths with Covid for almost a month.

However, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pointed out in today’s daily briefing that the number of deaths is usually artificially low on a Monday as few register offices are open on weekends.

Since Friday, 49 new deaths have been recorded.

The test positivity rate for the whole country was 7%, a slight drop from 7.3% yesterday but still above the 5% threshold used to determine whether the spread of the virus is under control.

There was a small increase in the number of people being treated with the coronavirus in NHS Grampian hospitals since yesterday, from 53 to 57, and seven of those patients are in intensive care.

In Highlands hospitals, 31 patients are being treated with the virus and eight of them are in intensive care.

The number of Covid patients currently in hospital in the Western Isles is eight, which is unchanged from the last two days.

Vaccine rollout may slow

Turning to the vaccine programme, 31,416 people received their first dose in the last 24 hours with 220 getting their second dose.

In the daily briefing, the first minister warned that the vaccination rate “may well decline a bit” this week, adding: “We are unlikely to vaccinate more than 30,000 people a day this week.”

She said this was because of the high uptake of the vaccine in recent weeks and because there is a lower supply available.

However, she said the programme would “pick up the pace” again once supplies allow for it.

