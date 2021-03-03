Former Tate director Sir Alan Bowness dies aged 93

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A leading figure in the art world as a critic, historian and gallery director, for almost 50 years – Sir Alan Bowness has died aged 93.

Spending most of his career as a writer, he had initially trained as an art historian before going on to become director of the Tate Gallery in London.

During his eight-year tenure as director of the Tate, he helped create the Clore Wing at the gallery on Millbank.

Also within his capacity at the head of the art organisation he was involved in the development of Tate Liverpool, which opened in 1988 and started preparations for Tate St Ives, which opened in 1993.

Born in north London back in 1928, he left school at the end of the war and began working with the Friends’ Ambulance Unit and the Friends’ Service Council in England, Germany and Lebanon from 1946 to 1950.

Later going on to study Modern Languages at Cambridge University, he got his start as a writer in the late 1950’s, penning pieces for The Observer, Art News and Review, The Times Literary Supplement and The Burlington Magazine.

Between the years of 1953 and 1955 he also studied French painting at the Courtauld Institute of Art – later joining its teaching to tutor many aspiring artists in 19th and 20th century art.

After leaving the gallery group in 1988, he was knighted and became the director of the The Henry Moore Foundation – an organisation that aimed to encourage public appreciation of the arts.

During his time there he established the foundation’s grants programme which to date has disbursed nearly £30 million to arts organisations worldwide.

In a statement, his family said he died peacefully at his home on Monday.

It read: “It is with great sadness that the family report the death of Sir Alan Bowness earlier today peacefully at home in London.”