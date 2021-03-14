Police probe after sudden death of woman, 84, in Aberdeen

An elderly woman was found dead at an Aberdeen home – and police were today still at the scene days after the alarm was first raised.
Officers were called to the city’s Victoria Road on Wednesday afternoon following the death of the 84-year-old which is being treated as “unexplained”.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
This afternoon a police officer and police car were both pictured stationed outside the boarded-up Torry property.
A police spokesman said: “Around 1.50 pm on Wednesday, March 10, officers were called to a property on Victoria Road, Aberdeen, following the sudden death of an 84-year-old woman.
“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”
