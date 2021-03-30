Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Peterhead

by Michelle Henderson
March 30, 2021, 11:51 pm
Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Peterhead area this evening.

The lost dog is currently being cared for by officers after it was found wandering on Meethill road.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.

