Police appeal for help to trace owner of lost dog found in Peterhead

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police in the north-east are appealing for information to help trace the owner of a dog found in the Peterhead area this evening.

The lost dog is currently being cared for by officers after it was found wandering on Meethill road.

#PeterheadCPT PCs are looking for your help in identifying the owner of this old chap found on Meethill Road #Peterhead this evening. No chip found and we think he’s a Lhasa Apso (but accept we may not be correct). Please share. #KeepingDogsSafeToo pic.twitter.com/1YE1rDt7ga — Aberdeenshire North Police (@ShireNPolice) March 30, 2021

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101.