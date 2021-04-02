Mum inspired to take up late son’s studies uses crafting skills to help others and lift spirits during lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A keen crafter who returned to college to fulfil her late son’s studies following his tragic death says that decision has helped her not only survive the coronavirus lockdown but aid others along the way.

Anne Ellington was always a keen stitcher, but it wasn’t until she lost her son Bryan, aged 22, in 2005, that she decided to hone her craft and in time use it to help others.

The 62-year-old, of Hazlehead, Aberdeen, has made more than 65 ‘fiddle blankets’ designed to stimulate and comfort those suffering from dementia in the past few months.

Adorned with buttons, ribbons and zips, and made from any fabrics including soft toys and baby clothes, the blankets are designed to help trigger memories and have been donated to care homes across the north-east.

But creating them has also brought comfort to Ms Ellington, too, as she indulges in not just her own hobby, but something that was such a passion of her late son.

“Bryan was studying fashion and textiles in Dunfermline but he never got to complete his course,” the grandmother, originally of Fife, said.

“When I came back up here I wanted to go back to college and finish off what he started.

“I was 50 years old when I signed up to study fashion and textiles at Aberdeen College and that gave me a new lease of life.

“The young people on the course must have wondered what cave I had crawled out of, but it changed my life and I felt useful again.”

Ms Ellington’s first job making duffel coats in a Fife factory after leaving school clearly served her well and she subsequently won several prizes – and was even offered a place at Gray’s School of Art.

University wasn’t for her, however, as finishing what Bryan had started was always the real aim.

Today that experience has given her a focus after being forced to give up her work as a cook after being diagnosed with osteoarthritis and fibromyalgia before lockdown.

“I like to keep my mind occupied, but more than ever that’s been important over the last year during lockdown,” she said.

“I really miss working, so I’ve treated the different projects I’ve found a bit like work.

“It really affected me having to give up my job.

“I felt like I was going on the scrap heap but this is keeping me occupied and seeing the care home residents making use of the blankets makes it all worthwhile.”

When coronavirus hit, Ms Ellington first made over 250 scrub bags for nurses before turning her hand to the quilts and blankets for dementia-sufferers.

So far Ms Ellington has sent 35 blankets to Balhousie Huntly and 15 to Angusfield House care homes, but she’s now set her sights on providing them for Balhousie’s other 15 homes too.

A JustGiving page, created for Ms Ellington by one of her two sons, has raised £230 so far, meaning she can keep her craft drawers well stocked as she turns her attention to making more male-focused blankets.

“Up until now, I’ve managed to pull together the materials and all the features – such as the baby items and toys for the fidget blankets – myself or from Facebook Marketplace, where people have been very generous,” she said.

“It would be lovely if I could pick up more materials to keep making these.

“Next, I’m planning to make some blankets suitable for gentlemen with neck ties, laces and leather patches.”

Richard Lake, from the Balhousie Huntly care home, was “overwhelmed” to receive 35 blankets for his residents.

He said: “It’s been a tremendous collaboration so far and I’ve been so impressed by all of her creations.

“Our residents have already benefitted from the blankets, which are such a comfort to those living with dementia and a wonderful way to trigger memories.”

If you would like to help Anne make more fidget blankets by making a donation or donating items for the blankets, please contact Anne at anne.ellington@hotmail.co.uk or donate to her JustGiving page online.

Any surplus funds will be donated to Balhousie Care.