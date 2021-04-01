Revellers in the north and north-east of Scotland warned to avoid beauty spot gatherings ahead of Easter weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

People are being urged not to gather in large groups across the north and north-east this Easter weekend following scenes of carnage across the rest of the UK.

Officials have issued a warning to people in the north and north-east not to repeat scenes further south earlier this week where huge numbers of people descended on popular beauty spots.

It comes ahead of good weather being forecast over the Easter weekend, which also coincides with a slight relaxation of the lockdown rules.