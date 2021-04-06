Aberdeen’s Disney store to close permanently following lockdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Disney store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre is to permanently shutdown amid a series of closures around the UK.

The hugely popular store is to close its doors for good following a year of lockdown.

The news comes as other businesses across the city also said they will not be able to re-open following lockdown.

Stores such as Debenhams and Topshop both confirmed they won’t be reopening in Aberdeen.