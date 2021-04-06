Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen’s Disney store to close permanently following lockdown

by Annie Butterworth
April 6, 2021, 9:23 am Updated: April 6, 2021, 5:47 pm
The Disney store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre is to permanently shutdown amid a series of closures around the UK.

The hugely popular store is to close its doors for good following a year of lockdown.

The news comes as other businesses across the city also said they will not be able to re-open following lockdown.

Magical memories: Aberdeen Disney Store throughout the years

Stores such as Debenhams and Topshop both confirmed they won’t be reopening in Aberdeen.

