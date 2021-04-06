Aberdeen’s Disney store to close permanently following lockdown

The Disney store in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord centre is to permanently shutdown amid a series of closures around the UK.
The hugely popular store is to close its doors for good following a year of lockdown.
The news comes as other businesses across the city also said they will not be able to re-open following lockdown.
Magical memories: Aberdeen Disney Store throughout the years
Stores such as Debenhams and Topshop both confirmed they won’t be reopening in Aberdeen.
