Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton traced safe and well

By Kirstin Tait
August 25, 2021, 9:39 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 12:07 pm
Sean Paxton has been traced after going missing from Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Sean Paxton has been traced after going missing from Aberdeen. Supplied by Police Scotland.

Police have confirmed Sean Paxton, 51, who was last seen in Garthdee has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal for the missing 51-year-old on Wednesday morning after Mr Paxton hadn’t been seen since 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The force were initially “concerned for the wellbeing” of the man but have confirmed he has been traced safe and well.

They thanked the public for their cooperation.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]