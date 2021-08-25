Missing Aberdeen man Sean Paxton traced safe and well

Police have confirmed Sean Paxton, 51, who was last seen in Garthdee has been traced safe and well.

Police launched an appeal for the missing 51-year-old on Wednesday morning after Mr Paxton hadn’t been seen since 4.15pm on Tuesday.

The force were initially “concerned for the wellbeing” of the man but have confirmed he has been traced safe and well.

They thanked the public for their cooperation.