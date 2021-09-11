Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Aberdeen

Regional breakdown: Covid cases drop in both the north and north-east

By Daniel Boal
September 11, 2021, 5:00 pm
A further 4,298 new Covid cases and 10 deaths have been reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures confirm test positivity rate was 10.9%, down from 11.1% the previous day.

In NHS Grampian, there have been 357 new cases – down 240 from yesterday.

NHS Highland has also recorded a decrease, going down by 198 to 188.

The islands have also recorded a decrease in cases, with three in Shetland down 10 from the day previous.

However, Orkney recorded 18 new cases, 16 more than the day previous, and the Western Isles recorded six new cases.

NHS Greater Glasgow accounts for more than a quarter of the countries Covid cases, with 1,256 new positive results being reported.

Then came NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire, with 653 and 506 new cases, respectively.

Vaccinations

Across Scotland, 4,137,710 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,769,320 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building on Monday.

Track the spread of the virus or the progress of the vaccinations with our special tools.

