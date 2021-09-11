Regional breakdown: Covid cases drop in both the north and north-east

A further 4,298 new Covid cases and 10 deaths have been reported across Scotland in the last 24 hours.

The Scottish Government’s daily figures confirm test positivity rate was 10.9%, down from 11.1% the previous day.

In NHS Grampian, there have been 357 new cases – down 240 from yesterday.

NHS Highland has also recorded a decrease, going down by 198 to 188.

The islands have also recorded a decrease in cases, with three in Shetland down 10 from the day previous.

However, Orkney recorded 18 new cases, 16 more than the day previous, and the Western Isles recorded six new cases.

NHS Greater Glasgow accounts for more than a quarter of the countries Covid cases, with 1,256 new positive results being reported.

Then came NHS Lothian and NHS Lanarkshire, with 653 and 506 new cases, respectively.

Vaccinations

Across Scotland, 4,137,710 people have now received their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Of those who have received their first dose, 3,769,320 have also received their second.

Drop-in vaccine clinics have opened across the county to make it easier for people to get their vaccine at a suitable time for them.

In Aberdeen, a new centre is due to open in the former John Lewis building on Monday.

Track the spread of the virus or the progress of the vaccinations with our special tools.