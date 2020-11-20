Ballater’s Saturday waste collection to return for one month only

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A waste collection service in upper Deeside suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic will return for one month only.

The Saturday waste lorry in Ballater was paused in March and later indefinitely suspended, resulting in lengthy journeys for residents to the nearest household recycling centre in Banchory.

Although there are no confirmed plans to bring it back permanently, to help residents get rid of rubbish they have accumulated over lockdown the council is putting on a one-off, four-week service.

Two lorries will be placed at Ballater’s school car park from 8am to 3pm for four Saturdays, starting tomorrow.

No trade waste will be accepted and materials like scrap metal, rubble, electrical goods, glass and liquid waste that can’t be disposed of at the lorries should instead be taken to the Banchory recycling centre.

For more information visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk