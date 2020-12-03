‘We wanted to give something back in memory of Ruth’: Jigsaw fundraiser is being held in support of north-east cancer charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A loving husband has made an appeal for people to donate jigsaw puzzles to support a north-east cancer charity in memory of his wife.

Robert (Bob) Phillip, of Insch, is encouraging people to donate 500 and 1000-piece jigsaws to raise vital funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The 81-year-old is holding the Great Insch Jigsaw in memory of his wife, Ruth Philip, and to give thanks for the support the charity has provided his family in a difficult time.

Mr Philip initially planned to organise an open golf tournament to “give something back” to the charity, after his wife died of cancer at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the family was forced to hold a small funeral and change their fundraiser due to the national lockdown, which was put in place in March this year.

“There are so many people around Insch that speak a lot about jigsaws and I thought it would be a good idea to do such a fundraiser for Macmillan, because they have been instrumental in Ruth’s and the whole family’s care,” Mr Philip said.

“We wanted to give something back in memory of Ruth.”

Mr Philip’s son, 55-year-old Stuart Philip, added: “They did a great amount of work and showed us so much dedication.

“When you go through a dark time like that, to have somebody who has the experience, the knowledge and the compassion to lead you through it, to hold your hand and guide you, helps a lot to walk a path that you don’t want to walk, but you have to.”

Jigsaw lovers, who want to support the cause, can drop off the puzzles at the Bennachie Leisure Centre in Insch until December 7.

The jigsaws will then be sold online and at the Great Insch Jigsaw Giveaway sale at St Drostan’s Church on December 12, with all donations going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Like many others, the charity has been hit hard by Covid-19 restrictions, which has resulted in the cancelation of most of its fundraising events.

The funds from the Great Insch Jigsaw Giveaway will help the charity continue its life-line service – offering information, advice and resources for people affected by cancer and their families.

Louise Mackay, fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support North of Scotland, said: “This year has definitely not gone as planned and we are expected to lose 50% of our income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“With us being 98% publicly funded, for people to pick up fundraising in such challenging times really means everything to us.

“The fact that Bob has been inspired to organise this fundraiser by the support we’ve given him when his wife had passed, just makes it all that more special – that he wants to give something back to us and help us support people living with cancer physically, financially and emotionally during one of the most difficult times that we’ve ever faced.

“Macmillan nurses, doctors and health professionals will continue to support people living with cancer whilst doing all they can to help alleviate the immense strain put on the NHS by coronavirus”