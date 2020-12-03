Elgin City boss Gavin Price credits youngster Aiden Sopel with lockdown transformation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Elgin City manager Gavin Price feels youngster Aiden Sopel has earned his run in the team through his application during lockdown.

Sopel has made a breakthrough into Price’s starting 11 in recent weeks, netting in his last two appearances against Stirling Albion and Cowdenbeath.

The 21-year-old has been on the fringes of Price’s squad for the last two seasons, but had only made 14 substitute appearances without starting prior to this term.

Price says Sopel’s hard work during the summer has transformed him into a player ready to hold down a regular spot.

Price said: “Aiden has been a different player since he came back in pre-season.

“He was doing really well and I could see straight away there was a change in attitude from him.

“He was far more serious, he got himself fit during lockdown and was prepared to do both sides of the game.

“He has always had ability, but it was whether or not we could trust him to carry out the hard-working side of the game.

“Now he is starting to do that. His all-round performance was excellent and it has been for weeks.

“We have been careful not to throw him straight in, but he has bided his time and he keeps performing.

“He has now shown he can have a real impact in the team and he deserves his place.”

Sopel’s goalscoring impact has kept fellow winger Conor O’Keefe out of Elgin’s side in recent week, although the former St Mirren youngster came off the bench to net his side’s final goal in the 5-2 victory against Cowdenbeath.

With Smart Osadolor, Darryl McHardy and Joel MacBeath also among the substitutes, Price is thrilled with the strength in depth at his disposal.

He added: “We’ve got a fully fit squad at the minute so we have got some great options.

“We will need that throughout the course of the season because there’s a lot of quality on the bench.

“There are more guys coming through the youth system who I really think are not far away from the first team which is pleasing to see.”

Elgin’s under-20s defeated Clachnacuddin 5-1 in a play-off final Grant Street Park on Monday to claim the North of Scotland title from last season.

Price hopes young players in Robbie Hope’s team can take inspiration from the pathway the likes of Sopel and David Wilson have taken into the first team.

Price added: “It’s really important for the club to develop young talent. That’s the aim of the club and it’s something I’ve been strong on since I’ve been here.

“The likes of Fin Allen and Matt Jamieson are a couple of players that are coming through who I have no doubts will before long be knocking on the door to get into the first team.

“That’s credit to the club and the work they put into the academy. We are really hopeful we will be able to develop more talent in the future.

“The likes of David Wilson and Aiden Sopel are two good examples.

“David has played over 50 games in the first team, and Aiden is now doing well.

“There are definitely things to be sought after in the youth system.”