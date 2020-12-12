Connect at Christmas: Boogie Wonderland disco to spread some festive cheer for charity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Boogie Wonderland disco is being held over Christmas to connect people and raise money for a north-east dementia charity.

The initiative is aimed at giving people something to look forward to over the festive period while supporting the Banchory-based Forget-Me-Not Club and local businesses.

The charity provides support to those living with and caring for people with dementia in Banchory and upper Deeside.

Organiser John Pope recently ran an 85-mile Coast to Coast challenge over four days with friends Stuart Olsson, Tom Mottershead, Alastair Mather and Ben Pope to raise money for the specialist day centre.

They raised nearly £15,000 and want to increase the amount with the virtual disco.

The fundraiser will be held on Friday at 7.30pm on Zoom, and entry is £5 per household, with the option of ordering a Christmas dinner and drinks from local businesses at an extra price.

Mr Pope said: “The Boogie Wonderland charity event is an idea a couple of us had to give people a chance for a Christmas party – especially if they’re living alone – to raise money for the Forget-Me-Not Club, and to support local businesses.

“We hope this will appeal to a wide-range of people and give them something to look forward to when they might otherwise be on their own at this time.

“I have a connection to the charity in that my dad has Parkinson’s with dementia and attended the FMNs. I was a trustee for a few years and it’s a special wee place run by a great team.”

Silent Adventures, run by Mr Pope’s brother-in-law, provided the inspiration for Boogie Wonderland with their weekly Disco in Furlough event.

The Zoom-based party brought people together to dance in the comfort and safety of their own home.

Mr Pope’s grandmother, May Mackay, even became a “minor celebrity” on the calls that could be joined from all over the world.

She interviewed S Club 7’s Jo O’Meara, and people made posters in their living room saying “we love May” and event dedicated a dance move – the May wave – to her.

The “highlight” of the 94-year-old’s week during lockdown was the disco.

She said: “I just waved my hands. I really enjoyed it and everyone that came on was all dressed up.

“It was nice to see everyone.”

Tickets for Boogie Wonderland are £5 to purchase and Deesidedly Tasty are offering home deliveries of Christmas Dinners at £7.50 each, while Dusk Bar is also doing home deliveries of Christmas cocktails on the day.

The Forget-Me-Not Club also recently received funding to purchase five GrandPad tablets – designed for those who have not had much experience with technology – allowing members to stay connected.