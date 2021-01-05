New director’s hopes for future of Huntly-based arts organisation Deveron Projects

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new director of an Aberdeenshire arts organisation based in Huntly has marked its 25th anniversary with the appointment of a new director.

Since it was first established in 1995, the Deveron Projects has sought to connect artists with the rural community of the Huntly area.

Over the years, the group has worked on a number of projects covering a whole range of issues, including the environment, food, health, community planning and migration, and has aimed to make art and creativity more accessible to all.

The founding director of the organisation, Claudia Zeiske, has stepped down as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations, and will be replaced by February by Natalia Palombo.

Ms Palombo is currently director of the Many Studios art project in Glasgow.

She has previously curated projects in South Africa between 2014 and 2016, and co-curated an arts project linking Barbados and Scotland.

Yunior Aguiar, chairman of the Deveron Projects board said: “Natalia is a highly experienced and creative practitioner who has been delivering critically-acclaimed and collaborative work both in Scotland and internationally for the last decade.

“We are delighted to welcome her as the new director of Deveron Projects.”

Ms Palombo said: “I’m excited to join Deveron Projects in 2021.

“I have always admired the organisation and the work that Claudia and the wonderful team at Deveron Projects have done over the past 25 years and it undoubtedly informed my own practice, demonstrating practical ways to engage with socio-political issues through cultural practice for positive change.”