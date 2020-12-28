Man taken to hospital following road crash near north-east town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly.

The incident happened on the Elgin to Aberdeen road around 6.10pm.

Emergency services attended with an ambulance crew taking the man to hospital as a precaution.

Motorists are asking to use alternative routes as the road remains closed to allow removal of the vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “We received reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A96 near Huntly at 6.10pm this evening.

“One male was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Police remain at the site.”

Traffic Scotland located the incident between the ASDA roundabout and the Gulf Garage.

A tweet said: “The A96 at Huntly is closed in both directions between the ASDA Roundabout and the Gulf Garage due to a RTC.”

The road later reopened shortly after 9.20pm.