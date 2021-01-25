Something went wrong - please try again later.

After being approved almost a decade ago, work could soon begin on improvements to Ellon Park and Ride.

Aberdeenshire Council has issued a tender for the £1 million expansion project, looking for a contractor to complete the job.

The facility opened in 2000 and, up until recently, experienced “year-on-year” increases in passenger numbers.

What is included in the plans?

Plans to extend the facility, to the north of the town, were agreed in order to help it better meet the needs of residents.

Part of this will involve the use of a currently-unused 500ft stretch of road which backs onto the A90, where a turning circle will be added.

Three bus shelters and 100 new parking spaces – in addition to the 290 currently available – will also be created at the Ellon facility.

Aberdeenshire Council says the work will encourage people to move from “less sustainable travel” to the likes of walking and cycling, reducing congestion on main roads.

In turn, it said this could reduce the number of car crashes experienced in the area.

A spokeswoman said: “We are looking forward to works commencing on the Ellon Park and Ride.

“It will include the expansion of the bus operating area, construction of a new bus road, the addition of 91 car parking spaces and 9 disabled parking bays, three high-specification bus shelters with digital bus information signage, and an enhanced CCTV system.”

‘Light at the end of the tunnel’

Ward councillor Gillian Owen said the move provided “light at the end of the tunnel” for residents keen to see the results of the long-running project.

She said: “Phase two was agreed in March 2012 and will include additional external waiting facilities and upgrade to turning circle to accommodate 15m (50ft) vehicles.

“It is a shame that a number of infrastructure projects have had little or no movement due to the Covid-19 pandemic but I hope this update gives residents assurance that phase two is being progressed.

“Let’s hope we will see a marked improvement in the facilities at the Park and Ride, a much-valued local amenity.”

And Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin said: “This will be a much needed boost for Ellon and the surrounding area.

“It is important we make bus travel more efficient and attractive for commuters.

“As we look to meet our climate change ambitions and work towards a green recovery following the coronavirus pandemic it is important we are able to make transport like this more accessible for everyone.

“It’s also important we make travel for young people in the area more accessible too.”