Collective fundraising effort across the north-east celebrates half a million pound milestone for end of life charity

Groups across Grampian fundraising for terminal illness charity Marie Curie are celebrating raising half a million pounds.

The efforts of ten groups across the region have resulted in £500,000 being collected for the end of life charity.

Some of the groups, such as those from Huntly and Fraserburgh, have been dedicated to this mission for more than a decade and have had to adapt their efforts due to the pandemic.

Money raised by the teams will go a long way in supporting the terminally ill across the north-east as the charity has said to remain functional it needs to raise £250,000 every month to provide care and services in Scotland.

Marie Curie nurses have been working on the frontline throughout the pandemic caring for people at end of life at the people’s homes across Grampian.