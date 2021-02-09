Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new £30million five star hotel planned for Deeside has been tipped to attract “high rollers” willing to splash out in the area.

As well as the 45-suite hotel with two restaurants, a spa and more at Inchmarlo, near Banchory, developers want to build 95 family homes.

The Sauchen-based Kirkwood Homes has, alongside Inchmarlo Farms Ltd, submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for the major project.

They say the overall development would bring investment of £62m to Royal Deeside, and create 80 jobs at the new “Lucullan” hotel.

