A new £30million five star hotel planned for Deeside has been tipped to attract “high rollers” willing to splash out in the area.
As well as the 45-suite hotel with two restaurants, a spa and more at Inchmarlo, near Banchory, developers want to build 95 family homes.
The Sauchen-based Kirkwood Homes has, alongside Inchmarlo Farms Ltd, submitted a planning application to Aberdeenshire Council for the major project.
They say the overall development would bring investment of £62m to Royal Deeside, and create 80 jobs at the new “Lucullan” hotel.
