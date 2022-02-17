Aberdeen domestic abuser bit partner, kicked her to head and stood on her

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen domestic abuser bit partner, kicked her to head and stood on her

By Danny McKay
February 17, 2022, 11:45 am
Jamie Will.
Jamie Will.

An abusive boyfriend has admitted subjecting his partner to a campaign of violence, with repeated attacks including kicking her in the head, standing on her and biting her.

Jamie Will subjected the woman to a catalogue of abuse over the course of eight months around Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old, who appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, attacked his partner and injured her on multiple occasions and also bombarded her with threatening texts.

Will, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

Between July 2021 and February 15 this year, at locations including King Street and Crooked Lane in Aberdeen, Will engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive of his partner.

On an occasion in July 2021 he repeatedly sent her threatening text messages and punched her on the head to her injury.

‘There are clearly behavioural concerns’

On September 29 Will grabbed the woman’s mobile phone from her, kicked her on the head, shouted at her, acted in an aggressive manner towards her and bit her on the head to her injury.

And on February 15 Will repeatedly forced the woman to the ground, struck her to the head, placed her in a neck hold, repeatedly stood on her, searched her pockets, took possession of her mobile phone and threatened to dispose of it.

And Will also admitted a second charge of resisting, obstructing or hindering police on the same day, February 15, on Crooked Lane, Aberdeen, by struggling violently with two officers.

Charges ‘very serious’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said he was “deeply concerned” about his client, and asked the court to defer sentence and order a psychological assessment.

He said Will had been diagnosed with ADHD and Aspergers, adding: “There are clearly behavioural concerns.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said the charges were “very serious” and ordered a social work report, restriction of liberty order assessment and psychological assessment.

She deferred sentence until April and granted Will bail.

