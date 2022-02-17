Aberdeen domestic abuser bit partner, kicked her to head and stood on her

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An abusive boyfriend has admitted subjecting his partner to a campaign of violence, with repeated attacks including kicking her in the head, standing on her and biting her.

Jamie Will subjected the woman to a catalogue of abuse over the course of eight months around Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old, who appeared from custody at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, attacked his partner and injured her on multiple occasions and also bombarded her with threatening texts.

Will, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to a charge under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018.

Between July 2021 and February 15 this year, at locations including King Street and Crooked Lane in Aberdeen, Will engaged in a course of conduct that was abusive of his partner.

On an occasion in July 2021 he repeatedly sent her threatening text messages and punched her on the head to her injury.

‘There are clearly behavioural concerns’

On September 29 Will grabbed the woman’s mobile phone from her, kicked her on the head, shouted at her, acted in an aggressive manner towards her and bit her on the head to her injury.

And on February 15 Will repeatedly forced the woman to the ground, struck her to the head, placed her in a neck hold, repeatedly stood on her, searched her pockets, took possession of her mobile phone and threatened to dispose of it.

And Will also admitted a second charge of resisting, obstructing or hindering police on the same day, February 15, on Crooked Lane, Aberdeen, by struggling violently with two officers.

Charges ‘very serious’

Defence agent Liam Mcallister said he was “deeply concerned” about his client, and asked the court to defer sentence and order a psychological assessment.

He said Will had been diagnosed with ADHD and Aspergers, adding: “There are clearly behavioural concerns.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston said the charges were “very serious” and ordered a social work report, restriction of liberty order assessment and psychological assessment.

She deferred sentence until April and granted Will bail.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen, as well as the latest crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group HERE.