Drink-driving oil worker led cops on high-speed chase after going out ‘to get some air’

By David McPhee
March 3, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 3, 2022, 12:00 pm
Police used a stinger device in a desperate bid to stop a drink-driving offshore worker who led them on a high-speed chase in Aberdeen – because he “wanted to get some air”.

Nicholas Stephen appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted attempting to evade police by driving into the opposing lane and hitting double the speed limit.

Driving into oncoming traffic, Stephen forced another motorist to take evasive action to avoid a crash, leading to officers deploying a police stinger in order to slow him down.

However, he accelerated and sped off through Aberdeen.

When eventually stopped and breath tested, Stephen gave a reading that was nearly five times the drink-drive limit.

He pleaded guilty to five charges, including failing to stop for police, driving dangerously in built-up areas, driving without insurance, failing to provide a breath test and driving while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.

Fiscal depute Kiril Bonavino told the court that two constables were on mobile patrol in an unmarked vehicle when they spotted Stephen travelling on the A96 at around 1.45am.

He said: “They formed the opinion that the vehicle was attempting to evade them.

“It was travelling at 60mph in an area that had a 30mph limit near Cairncry Road.”

Accused drove at ‘grossly excessive speeds’

Having followed Stephen from the A96, officers then pursued him at speed along Belmont Road, Back Hilton Road, Cairncry Road and A92 North Anderson Drive where he failed to stop.

It was stated that Stephen drove at a “grossly excessive speed” through several Aberdeen streets and performed a dangerous overtake manoeuvre before entering the opposing carriageway.

It resulted in another driver having to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision with Stephen’s vehicle.

Officers deployed the police stinger device to halt the vehicle, however, Stephen’s car accelerated to 70mph and failed to stop.

Upon being stopped by police near Lewis Drive he failed to comply with a roadside breath test.

However, upon being arrested and breathalysed Stephen gave a reading of 103 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

‘Incredibly lucky that no one was injured’

Defence agent Laura Gracie told the court that Stephen had been involved in a custody battle with his former partner and an argument had followed.

She said: “He knows he shouldn’t have driven but he wanted to get some air.

“There are a number of other ways he could have dealt with this, such as getting a taxi, and he knows that.

“He also has a problem with alcohol, which is common for some people who work offshore, that they binge drink when they come home.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Stephen: “You have pled guilty to a number of road traffic offences and it is incredibly lucky that no one was injured.

“You just can’t get behind the wheel of a car and drive like that.”

Sheriff Frazer fined Stephen, of Bothiebrigs Drive, Cove, Aberdeen, £2,500 and banned him from driving for three years.

