Man, 24, in court accused of stabbing Aberdeen grandmother to death

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering Aberdeen grandmother Sherry Bruce and attempting to murder her son.

Thai Hoang, known as Beaton, appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court where he made no plea to charges of murder and attempted murder.

The 24-year-old was committed for further examination and remanded in custody. He is due to appear again over the matter in the next eight days.

Sherry, 58, was found seriously injured at Glenbervie Road at about 5.30pm on Sunday evening.

It’s understood she was pronounced dead at the scene after being stabbed multiple times.

A 26-year-old man was also found injured by emergency services. He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he remains in a stable condition.

They are believed to be mother and son.

Her family have issued a statement through the police, describing her as a “kind and caring” mum and grandmother.

The statement said: “She was a kind and caring mum with a soft heart who adored everyone she met. She was very family-oriented and devoted to her job.

“She was loyal and a wonderful grandmother and will be sorely missed.”

Detective Inspector Gary Winter, of the police’s major investigation team, said: “This would appear to have been an isolated incident and there was no wider threat to the local community.”

