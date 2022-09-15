‘Aggressive’ farmer hit animal welfare officer over the head with a bucket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Crime & Courts

‘Aggressive’ farmer hit animal welfare officer over the head with a bucket

By Iain Grant
September 15, 2022, 11:45 am
Orkney auction mart
Orkney auction mart

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Crime & Courts

Orkney auction mart
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney auction mart
Terrified 10-year-old ran home to mum after drunken man started ranting about German cars
Orkney auction mart
Violent thief-turned-flasher battered Morrisons security guard just after prison release
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Speeding lorry driver lost control of trailer on Wellington Road
Orkney auction mart
Elgin barbershop owner found guilty of domestic assault
Orkney auction mart
Estranged husband denies being responsible for disappearance of Renee MacRae
Orkney auction mart
Man broke victim's cheekbone with one punch in Union Street assault
Orkney auction mart
Dangerous stalker still can't be sentenced due to nearly five-month wait for hospital bed
Orkney auction mart
Teen killer threatened prison guards with scissors during attempted escape from hospital
Orkney auction mart
Watch: Paedophile hunters confront Elgin man who invited 'child' to orgy

More from Press and Journal

Orkney auction mart
Aberdeenshire father and daughter hike around the Himalayas to fundraise for gran with MND
0
stromness crash
Two cars involved in crash on A944 at Loch of Skene
0
Orkney auction mart
Paul Macleod makes Nairn County return
Orkney auction mart
Renee MacRae murder trial day three: Sister knew 'something dreadful had happened'
Orkney harbours masterplan
Orkney council's Scotwind negotiating team to be given another year for talks with developers?
0
The Pitstop
'It is a real family affair': Unique roadside cafe The Pitstop welcomes new owners
0

Editor's Picks