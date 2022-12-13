A9 crash driver hid from police then refused to be breathalysed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A9 crash driver hid from police then refused to be breathalysed

By Jenni Gee
December 13, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 9:21 am
Jake Smith leaves court after being banned from the roads. Image: DC Thomson
Jake Smith leaves court after being banned from the roads. Image: DC Thomson

A student suspected of drink-driving was found lying in grass half a mile away from the scene of a car crash, a court has heard.

Both airbags on Jake Smith’s car had deployed when it was found on an embankment near the A9 – but he was nowhere to be seen.

When police eventually found him – apparently trying to hide – and took him into custody, he refused to be breathalysed.

Architecture student Smith, 22, had now appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted charges of careless driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on July 17 last year.

She said Smith’s car had been driving west on the B9169 near Dingwall with passengers in the front and back seats.

Crash driver flattened give way sign

“At this time the accused was involved in a collision where he lost control of the vehicle and collided with and flattened a give way sign,” Ms MacEwan said.

After this, the car has driven straight across both north and southbound carriageways of the A9 and come to a stop on the embankment, with both airbags having deployed.

Police arrived at the scene and found Smith lying in grass about half a mile from the crash.

“It appeared to police that he was perhaps attempting to be hiding,” said the fiscal depute.

Smith identified himself as the driver of the vehicle and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station, where he refused to cooperate with drink driving procedures.

Crash driver drank beers

Solicitor David Paterson told the court his client accepted that he had drunk two bottles of beer at a party before making the journey.

He said that the winding stretch of road was one where “unfortunately accidents do occur”  and explained that his client had become concerned during the testing process when he asked what would happen if he failed and was told: “You will go to jail.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Smith of Westfield Way, Inverness: “I’m fairly certain in your own mind you knew exactly what was going on.”

He imposed a fine of £740 and disqualified him from driving for one year.

