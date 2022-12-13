A9 crash driver hid from police then refused to be breathalysed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A student suspected of drink-driving was found lying in grass half a mile away from the scene of a car crash, a court has heard.

Both airbags on Jake Smith’s car had deployed when it was found on an embankment near the A9 – but he was nowhere to be seen.

When police eventually found him – apparently trying to hide – and took him into custody, he refused to be breathalysed.

Architecture student Smith, 22, had now appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court and admitted charges of careless driving and failing to provide a sample of breath.

Fiscal depute Emma MacEwan told the court that the incident occurred at around 9.30pm on July 17 last year.

She said Smith’s car had been driving west on the B9169 near Dingwall with passengers in the front and back seats.

Crash driver flattened give way sign

“At this time the accused was involved in a collision where he lost control of the vehicle and collided with and flattened a give way sign,” Ms MacEwan said.

After this, the car has driven straight across both north and southbound carriageways of the A9 and come to a stop on the embankment, with both airbags having deployed.

Police arrived at the scene and found Smith lying in grass about half a mile from the crash.

“It appeared to police that he was perhaps attempting to be hiding,” said the fiscal depute.

Smith identified himself as the driver of the vehicle and was taken to Burnett Road Police Station, where he refused to cooperate with drink driving procedures.

Crash driver drank beers

Solicitor David Paterson told the court his client accepted that he had drunk two bottles of beer at a party before making the journey.

He said that the winding stretch of road was one where “unfortunately accidents do occur” and explained that his client had become concerned during the testing process when he asked what would happen if he failed and was told: “You will go to jail.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer told Smith of Westfield Way, Inverness: “I’m fairly certain in your own mind you knew exactly what was going on.”

He imposed a fine of £740 and disqualified him from driving for one year.